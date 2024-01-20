EnergiaAIL Live: Clontarf v Lansdowne

There is a mouth-watering top four clash at Castle Avenue this afternoon as Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A leaders Clontarf host Dublin rivals Lansdowne in our feature live game .

Last season’s runners-up, Clontarf, are currently seven points clear at the top of the table. Their 24-all draw with Ballynahinch back in November is the only blemish on their record so far. Click here for a full match preview.

Lansdowne, who won three titles between 2013 and 2018, sit third in the standings, just two points behind second-placed Cork Constitution.

It was a close run thing when Lansdowne and Clontarf met in early December on the back pitch at the Aviva Stadium.

Both sides secured a try-scoring bonus point in a high-scoring match that ended 31-27 and saw Andy Wood’s pacesetters take the spoils – watch the highlights here.

So, it is all nicely set up for a cracking rematch between the top flight heavyweights at Castle Avenue today. Our coverage starts at 2.15pm, 15 minutes ahead of kick-off.