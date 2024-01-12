Teams named for third round of the Celtic Challenge

Head coaches Neil Alcorn and Denis Fogarty have named their match day squads, for the third round of the Celtic Challenge. Both sides came away with wins last weekend, with the Wolfhounds taking the win at the Hive Stadium , as the Clovers got their first win at home against Brython Thunder.

Both of this weekend’s games will be streamed for free on RugbyPass TV.

The Wolfhounds are once again on the road this Saturday, as they travel to the Scotstoun Stadium to take on Glasgow Warriors in round three of the competition. (kick off 2pm)

Alcorn has made six changes to the starting squad, with Hannah O’Connor moving to the second row and is joined by Kellin Brady. Match day captain Molly Boyne and Eodain Murtagh make up the backrow, with Brittany Hogan in the number 8 position.

There are two changes in the back line, as Niamh Marley and Katie Corrigan start on the wings for the Wolfhounds.

Forwards Christy Haney and Claire Boles come on to the bench, and are joined by backs, Jade Gaffney, Kelly McCormill and Ava Ryder.

Speaking on the team announcement, Alcorn said, “We were delighted with another win last weekend against a very strong Edinburgh side and happy with the team performance, but we still have areas we need to keep improving on.” “We had a good training week and made some changes to the squad which creates opportunities for players. We are excited to get on the road again to take on Glasgow Warriors for another exciting game.”

Meanwhile in Virgin Media Park (formally Musgrave Park), Denis Fogarty’s Clovers will once again play at home this weekend, as they take on Gwalia Lightning on Sunday. (kick off 1:00pm). Show your support for the Clovers and purchase tickets here for Virgin Media Park.

Fogarty has also made six changes to his starting squad, as Dorothy Wall comes back into the second row to captain the side. A new half-back starting pair, see’s Abbie Salter-Townshend and Kate Flannery get their starts, Alana McInerney moves to centre, with Clara Barret on the wing as Meabh Deely starts in the fullback position.

Aoife Doyle makes her way back from injury as she come onto the bench, along with Aoife Fleming, Jane Clohessy, and Muirne Wall.

Commenting on the squad announcement, Fogarty added: “We were delighted to get our first win in the competition last weekend and will be aiming to do the same once again this Sunday in Musgrave Park. We have had another competitive training week and competition for places in this squad has been high, that is where we want to be.” “It’s exciting to see all these young players performing each week and earning their places. I’m really looking forward to getting back to Musgrave Park and seeing another good team performance as we take on the challenge of Gwalia Lightning who are currently sitting top of the table.”

