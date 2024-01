Energia All-Ireland Women’s Cup Series: Round 1 Results Round-Up

Railway Union kicked off their Energia All-Ireland Women’s Cup title defence with an impressive home win over Ballincollig, while league leaders UL Bohemians won 32-22 away to Blackrock College.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND WOMEN’S CUP SERIES – ROUND 1:

Saturday, January 6 –

BLACKROCK COLLEGE 22 UL BOHEMIANS 32, Stradbrook

Scorers: Blackrock College: Tries: Amelia McFarland, Shannon Heapes, Maggie Boylan; Cons: Abby Moyles 2; Pen: Abby Moyles

UL Bohemians: Tries: Ciara O’Dwyer, Clodagh O’Halloran, Grainne Burke 2, Karly Tierney, Rachel Allen; Con: Aoife O’Shaughnessy

HT: Blackrock College 10 UL Bohemians 22

BLACKROCK COLLEGE: Ellen Boylan; Megan Thornton, Cara Martin, Catherine Martin, Amelia McFarland; Abby Moyles, Niamh Griffin; Ava Fannin, Aibidh Ní Mháille, Shannon Heapes, Clíodhna Ní Chonchobhair, Molly Fitzpatrick, Ann-Marie Rooney, Koren Dunne, Kate Jordan.

Replacements: Aileen Nagle, Maggie Boylan.

UL BOHEMIANS: Aoibhe O’Flynn; Nina Mathastein, Éabha Nic Dhonnacha, Rachel Allen, Aisling Stock; Aoife O’Shaughnessy, Muirne Wall; Grainne Burke, Ciara O’Dwyer, Fiona Reidy, Ciara Monahan, Sarah Garrett, Ciara McLoughlin, Clodagh O’Halloran, Chloe Pearse (capt).

Replacements: Nicola Sweeney, Sarah O’Gorman, Emma Daly, Karly Tierney, Rebecca O’Shea, Taragh Kirwan, Tara Holohan.

RAILWAY UNION 62 BALLINCOLLIG 12, Park Avenue

Scorers: Railway Union: Tries: Rhiann Heery 2, Lindsay Peat 2, Ava Ryder, Maddy Aberg, Dani Franada 2, Alaïs Diebold, Sarah Munnelly; Cons: Dani Franada 6

Ballincollig: Tries: Laurileigh Baker, Kelly Griffin; Con: Anna Roche

HT: Railway Union 29 Ballincollig 5

RAILWAY UNION: Ava Ryder; Rhiann Heery, Niamh Byrne, Maddy Aberg, Alaïs Diebold; Dani Franada, Claire Keohane; Grainne O’Loughlin, Meabh Keegan, Katie O’Dwyer, Lorraine Parisot, Salome Trauth, Michelle Nadine, Patricia Doyle, Lindsay Peat.

Replacements: Rebecca Draper, Sarah Browne, Sarah Munnelly.

BALLINCOLLIG: Ellen Cournane; Sinéad O’Reilly, Shaniqka Wall, Alison Kelly, Grace Buckley; Kelly Griffin, Anna Roche; Sinead O’Donnell, Aoife Fleming, Clare Coombes, Sarah O’Donovan, Laurileigh Baker, Ciara Fleming, Meaghan Kenny, Aoife Madigan.

Replacements: Gillian Coombes, Charlie McBurney, Shirley Bailey, Kate McCormack, Emma Connolly, Brighid Twohig, Miriam Murphy.

OLD BELVEDERE 0 COOKE 28, Ollie Campbell Park

– Match conceded by Old Belvedere. Five match points awarded to Cooke along with a 28-0 scoreline

UPCOMING FIXTURES:

Round 2 – Saturday, January 13

Suttonians v Blackrock College

Wicklow v Railway Union

Galwegians v Old Belvedere (Match conceded by Old Belvedere. Five match points awarded to Galwegians along with a 28-0 scoreline)

Round 3 – Saturday, January 20

UL Bohemians v Suttonians

Ballincollig v Wicklow

Cooke v Galwegians

Finals – Saturday, January 27