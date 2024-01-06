Irish Rugby TV: Energia Bateman Cup Final Live Stream

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Energia Bateman Cup Final Preview: Terenure College v Young Munster

Young Munster set up their second Bateman Cup final appearance in three seasons after seeing off the challenge of Ballynahinch in a tight semi-final that saw them win 17-14 on the road.

Terenure, meanwhile, travelled to Sligo for their semi-final and despite the Connacht champions providing a tough test, Sean Skehan’s side prevailed 33-15 in Strandhill.

Munsters had strong links to the Bateman Cup as one of the earliest winners of the trophy when they beat Lansdowne 6-3 in the 1928 final. The tournament structure, where only the four provincial cup winners compete, was reintroduced for the 2010/11 season.

Terenure are currently fourth in Division 1A of the Energia All-Ireland League, while Young Munster, coached this season by former captain Ger Slattery, are two places back and just five points behind them.

The two sides met back in November with Young Munster taking the spoils at Tom Clifford Park, winning 13-6. Stephen McLoughlin and Donnchadh O’Callaghan scored a try apiece with Shane O’Leary adding a penalty. ‘Nure’s Caolan Dooley landed two penalties that day.

There will be a live stream of the Bateman Cup final on Irish Rugby TV, with commentary from Daniel Mooney and Neil Treacy. The game kicks off at 2.30pm in Lakelands Park.