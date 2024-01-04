Youth Council Call To Action

As we move into 2024, the IRFU Youth Council is taking a new direction and are looking to recruit new Committee members to shape the future of the game.

On January 13th, the IRFU will host a recruitment day for those aged 18-25 in the Strand Hotel Limerick from 11 – 3pm.

They are inviting those who have an interest to come along on the day and from there they will select provincial and national representatives. The day will involve meeting other likeminded people passionate about rugby while also discussing a number of different topics affecting the younger generation of players within Irish Rugby.

Whether you’re a player, coach, referee or simply passionate about the sport, this event is open to all. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to be part of the IRFU Youth Council and help shape the future of the game.

Click here to register your interest.

Speaking about the call to action event last September, Youth Council Coordinator Meadhbh Lewis said: “It is really important that young people playing rugby have a platform through which to share their opinions and ideas in order to shape the future of our game. We were thrilled to have current players Eve Higgins and Ed Kelly there on the day to chat with all the attendees and help drive the message that their voices are important to us as a governing body.

“There was brilliant interaction on the day from all attendees with lively discussions on the future of rugby in Ireland. We are looking forward to hosting more events like this all over the country, and welcoming new members onto the Council.”

Want more information on the IRFU Youth Council? Check out the Youth Council email us at youthcouncil@irfu.ie