Energia All Ireland Cup Fixtures This Week
It’s cup season this weekend with the final of the Energia Bateman Cup and the kick off of the Energia Women’s All Ireland Cup.
Energia Men’s Bateman Cup Final
Terenure College v Young Munster, Lakelands, Saturday, January 6th, 2.30 – Live on IrishRugby YouTube.
Energia Women’s All Ireland Cup
The cup will be played across four weekends in January with each team playing two games. The top two teams will play in the Cup Final while the teams in third and fourth will contest the Shield Final.
Round 1 – Saturday, January 6th
All matches 5pm unless stated
Blackrock College v UL Bohemian
Old Belvedere v Cooke
Railway Union v Ballincollig
Round 2 – January 13th
Suttonians v Blackrock College
Wicklow v Railway Union
Galwegians v Old Belvedere
Round 3 – January 20th
UL Bohemian v Suttonians
Ballincollig v Wicklow
Cooke v Galwegians