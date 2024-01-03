Energia All Ireland Cup Fixtures This Week

It’s cup season this weekend with the final of the Energia Bateman Cup and the kick off of the Energia Women’s All Ireland Cup.

Energia Men’s Bateman Cup Final

Terenure College v Young Munster, Lakelands, Saturday, January 6th, 2.30 – Live on IrishRugby YouTube.

Energia Women’s All Ireland Cup

The cup will be played across four weekends in January with each team playing two games. The top two teams will play in the Cup Final while the teams in third and fourth will contest the Shield Final.

Round 1 – Saturday, January 6th

All matches 5pm unless stated

Blackrock College v UL Bohemian

Old Belvedere v Cooke

Railway Union v Ballincollig

Round 2 – January 13th

Suttonians v Blackrock College

Wicklow v Railway Union

Galwegians v Old Belvedere

Round 3 – January 20th

UL Bohemian v Suttonians

Ballincollig v Wicklow

Cooke v Galwegians

Finals – January 27th