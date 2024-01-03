Jump to main content

Energia All Ireland Cup Fixtures This Week

News

3rd January 2024 11:30

By Editor

Railway Union players celebrate with the cup 23/4/2023

Captain Niamh Byrne raises the trophy aloft as Railway Union celebrate as back-to-back Energia All-Ireland Women's Cup champions ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

It’s cup season this weekend with the final of the Energia Bateman Cup and the kick off of the Energia Women’s All Ireland Cup.

Energia Men’s Bateman Cup Final

Terenure College v Young Munster, Lakelands, Saturday, January 6th, 2.30 – Live on IrishRugby YouTube.

Energia Women’s All Ireland Cup

The cup will be played across four weekends in January with each team playing two games. The top two teams will play in the Cup Final while the teams in third and fourth will contest the Shield Final.

Round 1 – Saturday, January 6th

All matches 5pm unless stated

Blackrock College v UL Bohemian
Old Belvedere v Cooke
Railway Union v Ballincollig

Round 2 – January 13th

Suttonians v Blackrock College
Wicklow v Railway Union
Galwegians v Old Belvedere

Round 3 – January 20th

UL Bohemian v Suttonians
Ballincollig v Wicklow
Cooke v Galwegians

Finals – January 27th