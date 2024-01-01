‘Galwegians RFC – 100 Years Of Rugby History’ Book Launched To Mark Centenary Celebrations

Galwegians RFC formally launched their centenary book publication, ‘ Galwegians RFC – 100 Years of Rugby History’ , at their clubhouse in Crowley Park in Glenina recently.

A huge crowd of past and present Galwegians, friends and invited guests and dignitaries were present to witness the culmination of over two years of hard work.

As part of Galwegians’ centenary celebrations, the club committee decided to document the club’s history and commissioned well-known Galway-based rugby journalist, Linley MacKenzie, to write the book.

Designed and printed by local company iSupply, it totals almost 200 pages and vividly captures ‘Wegians’ history from the club’s foundation in 1922 through to present day, with numerous stories, recollections and photographs featuring many of their key personalities.

Many of the local public representatives were present at the event, including Mayor of Galway city Councillor Eddie Hoare, who addressed the audience, commending Galwegians on their history, their contribution to the sporting and social fabric of Galway city, and the quality of the book’s publication.

The master of ceremonies, Galwegians President Erc Dunne, also introduced the author Linley, who spoke about her experience of writing the book and researching the club’s rich history.

The book was then formally launched by Galwegians Trustee Michael Deacy, a long-serving life member, past President, and a member of one of the club’s most influential families.

‘Galwegians RFC – 100 Years of Rugby History’ is available to purchase at the clubhouse in Crowley Park or from Whelan’s CarePlus Pharmacy, Williamsgate Street, Galway.

The book can also be ordered online, with worldwide postage also available on this link: https://tinyurl.com/ WegiansHistoryBook.