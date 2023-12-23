Merry Christmas And Happy New New Year From The IRFU

As President of the IRFU I would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone involved in rugby in Ireland a very happy Christmas and a peaceful New Year. I have had a very enjoyable first half of my Presidency and have been honoured to visit many clubs all over the country, and I look forward to visiting many more before my year is up.

Christmas time traditionally marks the halfway point of the season and we have had a great start to our season with the Energia All Ireland League up and running and providing many entertaining matches. The second half of the season is shaping up to be even more thrilling and there is a lot of rugby still to be played.

It has been a hugely successful twelve months for our international teams with Grand Slam successes for our Men’s team and U20s, a WXV3 title for our Women’s XVs team and double qualification for ours Sevens teams for the Paris Olympics.

Successes such as these do not happen by chance, it is the culmination of hours of hard work and preparation, not just by the players, but those working behind the scenes supporting them, and I thank them all. There is so much to look forward to in the coming months with the Six Nations, the SVNS Series, and the Paris Olympics.

Off the pitch we have had a tough year, losing many friends from our rugby family. Our thoughts are with their family and friends who will be missing them this Christmas.

On behalf of my IRFU Committee colleagues, I would like to extend festive wishes to our Union and Branch professional staffs, our legion of volunteers, our loyal sponsors, and our incredible Irish fans both at home and across the globe.

A very Happy Christmas to everyone and have a safe and peaceful New Year.

With best wishes,

Greg Barrett

President IRFU