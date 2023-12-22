RugbyPass TV To Show Celtic Challenge

The Celtic Challenge , which is organised by the IRFU, Scottish Rugby and WRU, with financial support from World Rugby, will have every match available to watch on the free-to-access platform RugbyPass TV when it kicks-off on Saturday, 29 December.

Returning for its second year, with an expanded format encompassing six teams, the competition will span an 11-week period until 3 March, 2024.

The two Irish teams, the Clovers and the Wolfhounds, will face off in the opening round at Musgrave Park on Saturday, 29 December. The squads for the Celtic Challenge were announced earlier this week.

Most recently, RugbyPass TV has streamed action from all three levels of the inaugural Women’s XVs tournament, WXV, around the world in over 150 countries, playing a lead role in the promotion, accessibility and impact of the tournament which launched in October this year. Ireland won the WXV3 Tournament in Dubai.

The Men’s and Women’s fixtures from both HSBC SVNS Series tournaments in Dubai and South Africa were also showcased and will continue to be aired for free internationally for the rest of the Series, anywhere where there is not a host broadcaster in place.

World Rugby Chief Marketing and Content Officer, James Rothwell, said: “We’re excited to continue to bolster our RugbyPassTV offering as we announce the addition of both PWR and Celtic Challenge to our platform.

“Driving global and diverse fan growth is key to our World Rugby objectives and so far, we’ve experienced huge take-up internationally with really positive engagement since launching RugbyPass TV. By bringing more tournaments such as these onto our platform, we will continue to drive visibility for the women’s game and make it more accessible than ever for fans around the globe to enjoy.”

Celtic Challenge Competition Manager, Josh Payne, added: “For fans to be able to watch every Celtic Challenge match on RugbyPass TV is a fantastic step in the development of the Competition.

“It further underlines our continued growth and ambition of providing players and teams with the best possible exposure and opportunity to compete in a high-performance rugby environment.”