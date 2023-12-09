EnergiaAIL Live: St. Mary’s College v Blackrock College

Our feature live game in the Energia All-Ireland League this weekend is the Division 1B top of the table derby between St. Mary’s College and Blackrock College.

St. Mary’s have won seven from seven so far in the league and have earned a try-scoring bonus point in every match so far. They will remain top regardless of the result on Saturday as they have an 11-point lead over their south Dublin rivals.

Blackrock, on 24 points, lead a chasing pack that includes Old Belvedere and Highfield, as well as UCC and Naas who sit just outside the top four.

That slender lead is thanks in no small part to their ability to pick up bonus points in every game so far, including a try-scoring bonus point in last weekend’s 32-26 loss to Garryowen in Dooradoyle.

Live commentary comes from Daragh Frawley of The Club Scene Podcast, with Dan Mooney on co-comms. Live coverage starts at 2.15pm on Saturday afternoon, and the match kicks off at Templeville Road at 2.30pm.

The big Division 1B duel will be live on the Irish Rugby YouTube channel – subscribe here and you will be alerted when the game is live.

