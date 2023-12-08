Fixtures Confirmed For Ireland’s Summer Tour To South Africa

Ireland will take on World Champions South Africa in a two match tour next summer with the fixtures confirmed today by the South African Rugby Union. It will mark the Springboks return to action for the first time since their triumph in Paris.

The first test is scheduled for Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on July 6th with the second test a week later at Hollywoodbets Kings Park in Durban as Ireland make their first trip to South Africa in eight years.

The Springboks won that 2016 series, 2-1; the first test marked Ireland’s first victory over the Spriongboks in South Africa. Since then Ireland have won all three meetings between the teams and five of the last seven – most recently the seismic 13-8 victory in France in the pool stages of the Rugby World Cup.

Tickets will go on sale in the New Year from the South Africa Rugby Union ticket outlets.

Ireland Summer Tour 2024

South Africa v Ireland, Saturday, 6 July, Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

Soouth Africa v Ireland, Saturday, 13 July Hollywoodbets Kings Park, Durban