Gleeson Nominated For RTÉ Young Sportsperson Of The Year Award

Brian Gleeson , one of the stars of the Ireland Under-20s’ Grand Slam and World Championship silver medal-winning season, has been nominated for the RTÉ Sport Young Sportsperson of the Year award .

Gleeson is part of a six-strong shortlist for the prestigious honour, alongside Republic of Ireland soccer international Evan Ferguson, World U-21 Sailing Championship winner Eve McMahon, European U-20 long jump gold medallist Elizabeth Ndudi, European U-20 3,000 metres silver medallist Nick Griggs, and Róisín Ní Riain, who won gold and silver at the World Para Swimming Championships.

Hailing from Loughmore in County Tipperary, the powerful number 8 produced player-of-the-match performances against Wales and England, while picking up tries during Ireland’s U-20 Six Nations wins over France, Italy and England (2).

Gleeson, who only turns 20 in two months’ time, was again in talismanic form for Richie Murphy’s young guns as they reached the final of the World Rugby U-20 Championship in South Africa in July.

The former Tipperary underage hurler touched down against Australia, Fiji (2) and tournament hosts South Africa, receiving two more player-of-the-match awards in the process.

He is in his first year with the Greencore Munster Rugby Academy squad and scored two tries when making his senior debut for the province against the Barbarians in September.

The Garryowen clubman has made four BKT United Rugby Championship appearances for Graham Rowntree’s men, notching his maiden try against the Dragons and coming off the bench against provincial rivals Ulster and Leinster most recently.

Joanne Cantwell and Darragh Maloney will present this year’s RTÉ Sport Awards live from Studio 4 in RTÉ on Saturday week (December 16).

The Awards being handed out on the night, live on RTÉ One in front of an audience of Irish sports stars, include the RTÉ Sport Sportsperson of the Year, RTÉ Sport Team of the Year, RTÉ Sport Manager of the Year, and RTÉ Sport Young Sportsperson of the Year.

2023 RTÉ SPORT YOUNG SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR NOMINEES:

Brian Gleeson

The Munster number 8 starred as Ireland won the Under-20 Grand Slam, scoring two tries in the title-winning defeat of England.

Evan Ferguson

The Brighton star became the youngest Irish player to score a hat-trick in the English Premier League.

Eve McMahon

The Irish Sailor of the Year won gold at the World Under-21 Championships in Morocco.

Elizabeth Ndudi

The long jumper became the first Irish athlete to win a field event gold medal at European Under-20 Athletics Championships.

Nick Griggs

The Tyrone teenager won a 3,000m silver medal at the European Under-20 Athletics Championships.

Róisín Ní Riain

The Limerick swimmer won gold and silver medals at the World Para Swimming Championships in Manchester in July.