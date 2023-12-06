Ireland Sevens Squads Named For Cape Town

The Ireland Men’s and Women’s Sevens squads, sponsored by TritonLake, have landed in Cape Town ahead of this weekend’s HSBC SVNS Series action at DHL Stadium.

Following on from last weekend’s season opener in Dubai, the SVNS Series rolls on to South Africa for the second leg of the 2024 campaign, with both Ireland squads aiming to improve on their quarter-final appearances in the desert.

James Topping‘s Ireland Men finished fifth in Dubai, narrowly losing out to Fiji in a quarter-final tie, before convincingly defeating Samoa in the fifth place play-off.

Ireland Men have travelled to Cape Town with an unchanged 13-player squad, with Topping’s side paired in Pool A alongside Great Britain, hosts South Africa and USA.

Ireland Women, meanwhile, have made one injury-enforced change to their squad for this weekend with Lucinda Kinghan coming in for Kathy Baker.

After finishing sixth in Dubai, Allan Temple-Jones‘ side will be hoping to build on their performances at The Sevens Stadium when they take on Brazil, New Zealand and Great Britain in Pool B.

The action gets underway on Saturday morning when Ireland Women face Brazil in their campaign opener at 6pm

You can watch all of the HSBC SVNS Series action for free on RugbyPass TV, while there will be coverage of Ireland’s progress in Dubai across the new @Ireland7s social media channels.

Ireland Men’s Sevens Squad (HSBC SVNS Series – Cape Town Leg):

Niall Comerford (UCD RFC)

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers RFC)

Sean Cribbin (Suttonians RFC)

Billy Dardis (Terenure College RFC)

Shane Jennings (Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)

Jack Kelly (Dublin University FC)

Terry Kennedy (St. Mary’s College RFC)

Hugo Lennox (Skerries RFC)

Harry McNulty (UCD RFC) (capt)

Gavin Mullin (UCD RFC)

Chay Mullins (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht/IQ Rugby)

Mark Roche (Lansdowne FC)

Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC)

Ireland Women’s Sevens Squad (HSBC SVNS Series – Cape Town Leg):

Natasja Behan (Blackrock College RFC)

Megan Burns (Blackrock College RFC)

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC)

Katie Heffernan (Railway Union RFC)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC)

Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC)

Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow RFC)

Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC)

Kate Farrell McCabe (Suttonians RFC)

Lucy Mulhall (Wicklow RFC) (capt)

Lucinda Kinghan (Railway Union RFC)

Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC)

Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC)

Ireland Fixtures – HSBC SVNS Series, Cape Town Leg:

Saturday, December 9:

Ireland Women v Brazil , 9am local time/7am Irish time

, 9am local time/7am Irish time Ireland Men v USA , 10.50am local time/8.50am Irish time

, 10.50am local time/8.50am Irish time Ireland Women v Great Britain, 11.12am local time/9.12am Irish time

11.12am local time/9.12am Irish time Ireland Men v Great Britain, 1.50pm local time/12.50pm Irish time

1.50pm local time/12.50pm Irish time Ireland Women v New Zealand, 3.10pm local time/1.10pm Irish time

3.10pm local time/1.10pm Irish time Ireland Men v South Africa, 7.34pm local time/5.34pm Irish time

Sunday, December 10: