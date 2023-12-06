Clubs Raise Over 900,000 Euro As Your Club Your Country Winners Drawn

The winning tickets for the 2023 edition of the IRFU ‘Your Club Your Country’ Grand Prize Draw, in association with Energia, have been drawn, as rugby clubs have raised a record €961,980 this year.

The record total represents a 23% increase on the amount raised last year and will provide valuable funds for the participating clubs. It brings the total raised since the draw began in 2011 to over €8.5 Million, all of which goes directly to the clubs.

Speaking about the achievement IRFU President Greg Barrett said,

“The result of the Your Club Your Country Draw is fantastic news as we head into Christmas. The huge increase in funds raised shows just how hard our volunteers work and how important our clubs are to their members and community. I want to thank them for their ongoing commitment to the game and for all the hours they dedicate to rugby. I also congratulate all the winners and I thank our sponsors for the wonderful prizes.”

IRFU Head of Commercial Jessica Long also welcomed the news, “We’re delighted with the response this year. We knew that the Rugby World Cup would provide the perfect backdrop for clubs to sell their tickets but the record amount raised is fantastic. The work done by the volunteers in the clubs to sell that many tickets is just incredible. I’d like to thank Energia for their association with the draw and our family of sponsors who have kindly donated prizes. To have this amount raised by clubs and staying with the clubs is really welcome news.”

Three clubs sold over 2,000 tickets while a further 34 clubs sold over 1,000 tickets. The top 10 clubs were Coolmine, Seapoint, Clondalkin, Loughrea, Suttonians, Virgina, Longford, DLSP, Birr and Newbridge.

The winning ticket to follow Ireland on the 2024 Summer Tour to South Africa was sold by Galwegians RFC and the lucky winner is Evelina Zukauskaite.

Your Club, Your Country Grand Prize Draw Winners

1. Summer Tour in South Africa in 2024 – Ticket sold by Galwegians RFC

Return flights, hotel accommodation, match tickets and spending allowance for two persons (Compliments of Vodafone)

2. Win €5,000 cash – Ticket sold by Belfast HarlequinsRFC

Cheque for €5,000 (Compliments of Energia)

3. France v Ireland 2024 Guinness Six Nations VIP trip to Marseille, France – Ticket sold by Bective Rangers FC

Return flights, hotel accommodation, match tickets and spending allowance for two persons (Compliments of Canterbury)

4. England v Ireland 2024 Guinness Six Nations VIP trip to Twickenham, England – Ticket sold by Athy RFC

Return flights, hotel accommodation, match tickets and spending allowance for two persons (Compliments of Opel)

5. Experience Business Class Service with Aer Lingus – Ticket sold by Galway Bay RFC

Transatlantic business class return flights to East Coast routes with Aer Lingus for two persons (Compliments of Aer Lingus)

6. 2024 Galway Races VIP package – Ticket sold by Lisburn RFC

Corporate hospitality at the Galway races and overnight hotel accommodation for two persons (Compliments of Guinness)

7. Aldi Shopping voucher – Ticket sold by Tullamore RFC

Voucher to the value of €2000 (Compliments of Aldi)

8. Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort Voucher – Ticket sold by Co. Carlow FC

Voucher to the value of €1,000 (Compliments of Lucozade Sport)

9. Elverys Shopping voucher – Ticket sold by Bective Rangers FC

Voucher to the value of €1,000 (Compliments of Elverys)

10. VIP package to all 2024 Guinness Six Nations – Ticket sold by Dunmanway RFC

Ireland’s home games in the Aviva Stadium (Compliments of The Hospitality Partnership)