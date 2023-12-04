Energia AIL Fixtures This Week And Live Match Announced

Irish Rugby TV will be live from Templeville Road this weekend for the top of the table Division 1B clash between St. Mary’s and Blackrock on Saturday afternoon.

The Dublin derby will be the 5th feature game in out live streaming series and the first one outside of the top flight of the Men’s and Women’s divisions.

Women’s Division

UL Bohs will go into the Chrismas break at the top of table regardless of the results but they’ll aim to continue their unbeaten run this season at home to Wicklow. Belvo at home to Rock has to be the big game of the weekend. Rock won 22-17 on the opening day of the season in a match that was live on Irish Rugby.

Men’s Divisions

Division 1A

In the penultimate pre-Christmas round there’s a big game at Lansdowne (3rd) as they host league leaders Clontarf (1st) whom they trail by just 4 points. Cork Con (2nd) are at home to UCD (7th) and ready to capitalise either way.

Division 1B

We’re live from Templeville Road as an unbeaten St. Mary’s (1st) host Blackrock (2nd) in our feature game of the weekend. Elsewhere only four points separate Old Belvedere (3rd) and Naas (6th) so there’s plenty to play for this weekend.

Division 2A

Nenagh Ormond (1st) remain unbeaten in Division 2A; they host Greystones (6th) on Saturday afternoon. Cashel (2nd), MU Barnhall (3rd) and UL Bohs (4th) are all on the road this weekend.

Division 2B

Top plays bottom in Division 2B as Instonians travel to Dolphin. Galway Corinthians (2nd) are at home to Rainey Old Boys (5th) while Wanderers (3rd) and Sligo (4th) are both away from home.

Division 2C

Enniscorthy (3rd) will take a crack at Clogher Valley’s (1st) unbeaten run this weekend. Galwegians (2nd) are on the road to Omagh and Bruff (4th) are away to Tullamore.