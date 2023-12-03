Fifth And Sixth Place Finishes For Ireland 7s In Dubai

Ireland Men finished 5th and Ireland Women 6th at the opening tournament of the HSBC SVNS in Dubai at the weekend having both been beaten at the Quarter Final stage.

In the Men’s tournament Ireland finished Day 1 as Pool B runners-up behind Argentina, kicking off the new campaign with wins over Australia (19-12) and Spain (35-10) before losing by a 10-point margin to the Luciano Gonzalez-inspired Pumas 7s.

Ireland fell agonisingly short against Fiji, losing 29-24 to push them into the 5th/6th place playoff against Samoa. Captained by Harry McNulty they produced a strong final performance to seal 5th place and vital ranking points.

Speaking about the tournament mcNulty who was pleased with his side’s performance in Dubai, said they were looking for improvements next week in Cape Town, “I don’t think there’s an incredible amount of work that you can add on top – it’s a case of making sure you can be consistent,” he said. “We talk a lot about having that consistency each game, each performance you’re getting a bit better.”

In the Women’s Tournament the runners up spot in their Pool earned them a Quarter Final against Canada. Allan Temple-Jones’ charges kicked off the new season on Day 1 with wins over Japan (35-7) and Brazil (19-14) before Australia, last year’s Dubai champions, won the Pool B decider by a clear 28 points.

A two point loss on a scoreline of 12-14 against Canada saw Ireland end the tournament against Fiji. That match went to Golden Point extra time as the sides ended 19-19. Fiji produced a moment of magic in extra time to win 19-24 and leave Ireland in 6th place.

Both sides now head to Cape Town for the next round of the series this coming weekend.

Ireland Men – Day 1 Round Up

Ireland Women -Day 1 Round Up

IRELAND MEN’S SEVENS Squad (HSBC SVNS Series – Emirates Dubai 7s, The Sevens Stadium, Dubai, Saturday, December 2-Sunday, December 3, 2023):

Niall Comerford (UCD RFC)

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers RFC)

Sean Cribbin (Suttonians RFC)

Billy Dardis (Terenure College RFC)

Shane Jennings (Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)

Jack Kelly (Dublin University FC)

Terry Kennedy (St. Mary’s College RFC)

Hugo Lennox (Skerries RFC)

Harry McNulty (UCD RFC) (capt)

Gavin Mullin (UCD RFC)

Chay Mullins (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht/IQ Rugby)

Mark Roche (Lansdowne FC)

Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC)

IRELAND WOMEN’S SEVENS Squad (HSBC SVNS Series – Emirates Dubai 7s, The Sevens Stadium, Dubai, Saturday, December 2-Sunday, December 3, 2023):

Natasja Behan (Blackrock College RFC)

Megan Burns (Blackrock College RFC)

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC)

Katie Heffernan (Railway Union RFC)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC)

Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC)

Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow RFC)

Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC)

Kate Farrell McCabe (Suttonians RFC)

Lucy Mulhall (Wicklow RFC) (capt)

Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC)

Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC)