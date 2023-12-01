How To Watch: HSBC SVNS Series, Dubai

The new HSBC SVNS Series season kicks off in Dubai on Saturday, as the Ireland Men’s and Women’s squads, sponsored by TritonLake, begin the countdown to Paris 2024.

The iconic Dubai Sevens Stadium plays host to the first of eight tournaments in the newly-revamped SVNS Series, and you can watch all the action for free on RugbyPass TV.

Ireland Women – who are building towards a first ever Olympic appearance next summer – are in Pool B alongside Australia, Brazil and Japan, with Allan Temple-Jones‘ side getting their season underway against Japan at 9.22am local time/5.22am Irish time on Saturday.

Ireland Men, meanwhile, will face Argentina, Australia and Spain in Pool B – they go head-to-head with Australia first up at 10.28am local time/6.28am Irish time on Saturday morning.

Full details on how you can watch the SVNS Series around the world can be found here. Follow the Ireland Sevens teams in action with updates on our new @Ireland7s Instagram channel.