Ireland Development Teams Ready For Dubai 7s Action

The Ireland Men’s and Women’s Development teams, sponsored by TritonLake, will kick off their Dubai 7s campaigns on Friday, raising the curtain on the season for the National Sevens programme.

Both squads take part in the Dubai Invitational Tournament which presents a number of young players across the National Sevens programme with an exciting opportunity to showcase themselves in a green jersey on the world stage.

Having arrived in Dubai on Wednesday morning, the Development teams kick off three days of tournament action at the iconic Sevens Stadium, joining the Ireland Men’s and Women’s Sevens teams, who return to HSBC SVNS Series action in the desert from Saturday

Coached by former Australis Sevens international Sam Myers, the Ireland Men’s Development squad includes a number of players with World Series experience, including Matt McDonald, Ed Kelly, Bryan Mollen, Dylan O’Grady and Aaron O’Sullivan. Ireland Men will open their Dubai Invitational campaign against Froggies Club on Friday at 3pm local time/11am Irish time.

The Ireland Women’s Development squad, meanwhile, includes a number of Women’s National Talent Squad (WNTS) players, while Vikki Wall is in line for her first taste of international competition in green.

The side, coached by Neill Alcorn and Katie Fitzhenry, face USA Falcons in their Pool B opener at 3.20pm local time/11.20am Irish time on Friday.

Full updates from the Dubai Invitational Tournament to follow across IrishRugby.ie over the weekend.

Ireland Women’s Sevens Development: Claire Boles, Ellen Boylan, Katie Corrigan, Alanna Fitzpatrick, Clare Gorman, Lucinda Kinghan, Amy Larn, Lucia Linn, Laoise McGonagle, Robyn O’Connor, Emma Tilly, Vikki Wall.

Ireland Women’s Men’s Development: Josh Costello, Paidi Farrell, Nick Greene, Ed Kelly, JJ Kenny, Zac McConnell, Matt McDonald, Bryan Mollen, Dylan O’Grady, Aaron O’Sullivan, Connor O’Sullivan.