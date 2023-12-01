Dublin, Cork And Belfast To Host Women’s Six Nations Matches In 2024

The venues for Ireland’s 2024 Women’s Six Nations fixtures have been confirmed, with Scott Bemand ‘s side to play their home matches at The RDS, Musgrave Park and Kingspan Stadium, providing fans around the country with more opportunity to support the team.

Ireland will get their 2024 Championship underway against France in Les Mans on Saturday, 23 March (Kick-off 2.15pm) before their opening home fixture of the Six Nations sees Bemand’s side welcome Italy to The RDS on Sunday, 31 March (Kick-off 3pm).

Having played both their home matches at Musgrave Park last season, Ireland return to the Cork venue for Round 3 as they go head-to-head with Wales on Saturday, 13 April (Kick-off 4.45pm).

Ireland then travel to face England at Twickenham on Saturday, 20 April (Kick-off 2.15pm), before concluding the Six Nations in Belfast against Scotland at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday, 27 April (Kick-off 2.30pm)

Tickets for Ireland’s home matches can be purchased from Leinster, Munster and Ulster on Ticketmaster.ie from Tuesday, 5 December.

2024 Women’s Six Nations Fixtures: