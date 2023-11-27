Energia All Ireland League Fixtures This Week

The Energia AIL returns to a club near you this weekend with action in all six divisions as we head into December.

Women’s Division

It’s a spicy one in the Women’s Division this weekend with as the Top 4 face each other. League leaders UL Bohs travel to Old Belvedere (3rd) while Blackrock (2nd) make the short trip to Railway (3rd). The top of the table may have a slightly different look come Saturday night.

Men’s Divisions

Divison 1A

There’s a table topping fixture to savour in Division 1A as Clontarf (1st) host Cork Con (2nd) on Saturday afternoon. There’s action in College Park, Lakelands, Belfield, and Tom Clifford Park.

Division 1B

St. Mary’s remain unbeaten and with six bonus points from six wins they are in a rich vein of form at the top of the table; step forward Old Belvedere (3rd) for the next crack at the Templeville Road side.

Division 2A

MU Barnhall (3rd) travel to UL Bohs (4th), while Old Crescent (5th), just three points outside the top four, can capitalise if they win in Greystones (8th).

Division 2B

Galway Corinthians (2nd) and Wanderers (3rd) will hope to keep pace with the unbeaten Instonians this weekend. The Galway side are away to Dungannon (6th) while the Dublin outfit entertain bottom of the table Dolphin.

Division 2C

First plays second as Clogher Valley bring their unbeaten run to Galwegians on Saturday afternoon. The Galways side are just four points behind with a draw against Bruff the only dent in their season so far.