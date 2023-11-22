Aviva Minis Provincial Fun Filled Festivals

Over 2,000 boys and girls have enjoyed the Aviva Minis provincial festivals in recent weeks with the emphasis on fun, friends and rugby to create a memorable experience for all involved.

The festivals were hosted in Kilkenny RFC (Leinster), Creggs RFC (Connacht), Dungarvan RFC (Munster) and Ballynhinch RFC (Ulster) and all four clubs provided a wonderful backdrop for the visiting teams and their coaches and parents.

IRFU Head of Participation Eoin Hogan is delighted with the season so far, “Mini rugby is the heartbeat of clubs all over Ireland and the Aviva Minis festivals are a fantastic celebration of the fun, friendship and rugby development that underpins the game at this level. Our four host clubs have been superb in providing facilities and support to the festivals and I want to thank them for their efforts. The volunteers in this space work tirelessly to provide a truly positive experience of rugby to the next generation of players.

“Our Girls festival, which fell foul of the weather, will be refixed for later in the season and we’re really excited about preparing for the National Festival at the end of the season at the home of Irish Rugby – Aviva Stadium.”

Aviva Minis Festival Galleries

Kilkenny Festival Gallery

Creggs Festival Gallery

Dungarvan Festival Gallery

Ballynahinch Festival Gallery