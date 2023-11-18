Our feature Energia All-Ireland League Live game this evening is a top four clash in the Women’s Division as unbeaten leaders UL Bohemian host fourth-placed Railway Union at Annacotty.

Our commentary team of Daragh Frawley, from The Club Scene Podcast, and Dan Mooney will bring you the build-up and all the action from the match, which kicks off at 5.30pm.

UL Bohs are unbeaten in six games and have secured a try-scoring bonus point in each of those, not least thanks to the efforts of their summer transfer from Railway, Chisom Ugwueru.

Uguweru, who attended the recent Women’s National Talent Squad Camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre, has been in scintillating form as this highlights reel shows:

Railway are nine points behind the Red Robins but have a game in hand, so a win would keep them in touch with Fiona Hayes’ pacesetting side.

Such a result would also open the door for second-placed Blackrock College or Old Belvedere, in third, who are just five points behind Bohs. Railway’s only defeat so far came against ‘Belvo last Saturday when a 6-3 scoreline earned them a losing bonus point.

Now coached by Stephen Costelloe, Railway won this fixture last season with a convincing 24-5 victory away from home, but UL already look a different prospect this year and will be aiming to avenge that Annacotty loss.

#EnergiaAIL Live