Wicklow Winger O’Reilly Climbs Women’s Try-Scoring Charts

Wicklow winger Saoirse O’Reilly was the main mover in the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division points and try-scoring stakes, following a relatively low-scoring set of matches last weekend .

The elusive O’Reilly ran in a hat-trick of tries as Wicklow recorded their first win of the season, erasing a 14-5 half-time lead to edge out Cooke 17-14 under the Shaw’s Bridge floodlights.

After squeezing over from close range for her opener, she intercepted a pass from Katie Gilmour to dart clear from the hosts’ 10-metre line and slide in under the posts. Beth Roberts’ conversion made it a two-point game.

A lieutenant in the Defence Forces, O’Reilly countered from a Cooke kick in the 52nd minute, released down the left wing by her younger sister, full-back Naoise, and she had the speed and strength to get past three defenders on a superb 70-metre run-in.

Wicklow’s match winner in Belfast now has four tries for the campaign, drawing level with Ballincollig’s Michelle O’Driscoll and Railway Union winger Rhiann Heery.

UL Bohemians’ Chisom Ugwueru remains well out in front with 12 tries. She will come up against her former club Railway when the table-topping Red Robins return to action in Saturday’s Irish Rugby TV-live streamed clash at Annacotty.

Bohs out-half Kate Flannery is the division’s leading points scorer with 63 points, followed by her team-mate Ugwueru (60), Jemma Farrell, who took her haul to 47 points when kicking Old Belvedere to victory against Railway, and Railway’s own Nikki Caughey (41).

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION – TOP SCORERS AFTER ROUND 7:

POINTS –

63 – Kate Flannery (UL Bohemians)

60 – Chisom Ugwueru (UL Bohemians)

47 – Jemma Farrell (Old Belvedere)

41 – Nikki Caughey (Railway Union)

29 – Aimee Clarke (Railway Union), Abby Moyles (Blackrock College)

25 – Beth Cregan (Blackrock College), Emma Tilly (Old Belvedere)

20 – Rhiann Heery (Railway Union), Michelle O’Driscoll (Ballincollig), Saoirse O’Reilly (Wicklow)

18 – Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College)

15 – Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere), Mary Healy (Suttonians), Shannon Heapes (Blackrock College), Jess Keating (Old Belvedere), Leomie Kloppers (Suttonians), Catherine Martin (Blackrock College), Laoise McGonagle (UL Bohemians), Alana McInerney (UL Bohemians), Minnona Nunstedt (Old Belvedere), Ciara O’Dwyer (UL Bohemians), Grainne O’Loughlin (Railway Union), Faith Oviawe (Railway Union), Deirdre Roberts (Railway Union), Abbie Salter-Townshend (UL Bohemians), Ilse van Staden (Cooke), Emily Whittle (Blackrock College)

14 – Lauren Farrell McCabe (Suttonians)

13 – Ella Durkan (Blackrock College)

12 – Orla Dixon (Galwegians)

10 – Sophie Barrett (Railway Union), Ellen Boylan (Blackrock College), Keelin Brady (Railway Union), Lily Brady (UL Bohemians), Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemians), Eilís Cahill (UL Bohemians), Stephanie Carroll (Railway Union), Hannah Clarke (Galwegians), Jane Clohessy (UL Bohemians), Aoife Corey (UL Bohemians), Róisín Crowe (Blackrock College), Alaïs Diebold (Railway Union), Aine Donnelly (Old Belvedere), Patricia Doyle (Railway Union), Brianna Heylmann (UL Bohemians), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union), Heather Kennedy (Ballincollig), Niamh Marley (Cooke), Amelia McFarland (Blackrock College), Amanda Morton (Cooke), Elise O’Byrne-White (Old Belvedere), Róisín Ormond (Ballincollig), Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemians), Lesley Ring (Old Belvedere), Ava Ryder (Railway Union), Eve Tarpey (Galwegians), Kayla Waldron (Railway Union), Muirne Wall (UL Bohemians)

9 – Kelly Griffin (Ballincollig)

8 – Katelyn Faust (Suttonians)

7 – Grainne Tummon (Suttonians)

6 – Beth Roberts (Wicklow)

5 – Mya Alcorn (Blackrock College), Brenda Barr (Suttonians), Clara Barrett (UL Bohemians), Molly Boyne (Railway Union), Kerry Browne (Suttonians), Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere), Erin Coll (Railway Union), Ellen Cournane (Ballincollig), India Daley (Blackrock College), Alannah Dixon (Wicklow), Eimear Douglas (Wicklow), Patricia Doyle (Railway Union), Koren Dunne (Blackrock College), Orla Fenton (Galwegians), Evanna Finn (Galwegians), Aoife Fleming (Ballincollig), Ciara Fleming (Ballincollig), Jade Gaffney (Old Belvedere), Jessica Griffey (Wicklow), Vanessa Hullon (Old Belvedere), Emma Jordan (Suttonians), Lena Kibler (Suttonians), Gemma Lane (Ballincollig), Maeve Liston (Blackrock College), Peita McAlister (Suttonians), Erin McConnell (Wicklow), Eva McCormack (UL Bohemians), Rachael McIlroy (Suttonians), Andrea Murphy (Blackrock College), Stephanie Nunan (UL Bohemians), Meabh O’Brien (Suttonians), Aishling O’Connell (Cooke), Niamh O’Grady (UL Bohemians), Naoise O’Reilly (Wicklow), Sinead O’Reilly (Ballincollig), Clíodhna O’Sullivan (Blackrock College), Anna Roche (Ballincollig), Leah Tarpey (Railway Union), Grace Tutty (Old Belvedere), Brighid Twohig (Ballincollig), Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College)

4 – Aoife Brennan (Suttonians), Sinead O’Brien (Galwegians)

3 – Shaniqka Wall (Ballincollig)

TRIES –

12 – Chisom Ugwueru (UL Bohemians)

5 – Aimee Clarke (Railway Union), Beth Cregan (Blackrock College), Emma Tilly (Old Belvedere)

4 – Rhiann Heery (Railway Union), Michelle O’Driscoll (Ballincollig), Saoirse O’Reilly (Wicklow)

3 – Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere), Mary Healy (Suttonians), Shannon Heapes (Blackrock College), Jess Keating (Old Belvedere), Leomie Kloppers (Suttonians), Catherine Martin (Blackrock College), Laoise McGonagle (UL Bohemians), Alana McInerney (UL Bohemians), Minnona Nunstedt (Old Belvedere), Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College), Ciara O’Dwyer (UL Bohemians), Grainne O’Loughlin (Railway Union), Faith Oviawe (Railway Union), Deirdre Roberts (Railway Union), Abbie Salter-Townshend (UL Bohemians), Ilse van Staden (Cooke), Emily Whittle (Blackrock College)

2 – Sophie Barrett (Railway Union), Ellen Boylan (Blackrock College), Keelin Brady (Railway Union), Lily Brady (UL Bohemians), Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemians), Eilís Cahill (UL Bohemians), Stephanie Carroll (Railway Union), Hannah Clarke (Galwegians), Jane Clohessy (UL Bohemians), Aoife Corey (UL Bohemians), Róisín Crowe (Blackrock College), Alaïs Diebold (Railway Union), Orla Dixon (Galwegians), Aine Donnelly (Old Belvedere), Patricia Doyle (Railway Union), Lauren Farrell McCabe (Suttonians), Brianna Heylmann (UL Bohemians), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union), Heather Kennedy (Ballincollig), Niamh Marley (Cooke), Amelia McFarland (Blackrock College), Elise O’Byrne-White (Old Belvedere), Róisín Ormond (Ballincollig), Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemians), Lesley Ring (Old Belvedere), Ava Ryder (Railway Union), Eve Tarpey (Galwegians), Kayla Waldron (Railway Union), Muirne Wall (UL Bohemians),

1 – Mya Alcorn (Blackrock College), Brenda Barr (Suttonians), Clara Barrett (UL Bohemians), Molly Boyne (Railway Union), Kerry Browne (Suttonians), Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere), Erin Coll (Railway Union), Ellen Cournane (Ballincollig), India Daley (Blackrock College), Alannah Dixon (Wicklow), Eimear Douglas (Wicklow), Koren Dunne (Blackrock College), Ella Durkan (Blackrock College), Jemma Farrell (Old Belvedere), Orla Fenton (Galwegians), Evanna Finn (Galwegians), Kate Flannery (UL Bohemians), Aoife Fleming (Ballincollig), Ciara Fleming (Ballincollig), Jade Gaffney (Old Belvedere), Jessica Griffey (Wicklow), Kelly Griffin (Ballincollig), Vanessa Hullon (Old Belvedere), Emma Jordan (Suttonians), Lena Kibler (Suttonians), Gemma Lane (Ballincollig), Maeve Liston (Blackrock College), Peita McAlister (Suttonians), Erin McConnell (Wicklow), Eva McCormack (UL Bohemians), Rachael McIlroy (Suttonians), Abby Moyles (Blackrock College), Andrea Murphy (Blackrock College), Stephanie Nunan (UL Bohemians), Meabh O’Brien (Suttonians), Aishling O’Connell (Cooke), Niamh O’Grady (UL Bohemians), Naoise O’Reilly (Wicklow), Sinead O’Reilly (Ballincollig), Clíodhna O’Sullivan (Blackrock College), Anna Roche (Ballincollig), Leah Tarpey (Railway Union), Grainne Tummon (Suttonians), Grace Tutty (Old Belvedere), Brighid Twohig (Ballincollig), Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College)