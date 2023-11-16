EnergiaAIL Live: UL Bohemian v Railway Union

Our feature Energia All-Ireland League Live game this weekend is a Top Four clash in the Women’s Division as league leaders UL Bohemian host fourth placed Railway Union.

Our commentary team of Darragh Frawley, from The Clubscene Podcast, and Dan Mooney will bring you the build up and all the action from the match, which kicks off at 5.30pm on Saturday evening.

UL Bohs are unbeaten in six games and have secured a try bonus in each of those, not least thanks to the efforts of their summer transfer from Railway Chisom Ugwueru.

Uguweru, who attended the recent Women’s National Talent Squad Camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre, has been in scintillating form as this highlights reel shows.

Railway are nine points behind their hosts on Saturday but with a game in hand so a win would keep them in touch with the Limerick pacesetters while also opening the door for Blackrock (2nd) or Old Belvedere (3rd) who are just five points behind ‘Bohs. Railway’s only loss so far came against Belvo last week when a 3-6 scoreline earned them a losing bonus point.

The Dublin side won this fixture last season with a convincing 24-5 away from home but UL Bohs already look a different prospect this year and will be aiming to avenge that Annacotty loss.

#EnergiaAIL Live