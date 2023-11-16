#EnergiaAIL Live: UL Bohemian v Railway Union
Our feature Energia All-Ireland League Live game this weekend is a Top Four clash in the Women’s Division as league leaders UL Bohemian host fourth placed Railway Union.
Our commentary team of Darragh Frawley, from The Clubscene Podcast, and Dan Mooney will bring you the build up and all the action from the match, which kicks off at 5.30pm on Saturday evening.
UL Bohs are unbeaten in six games and have secured a try bonus in each of those, not least thanks to the efforts of their summer transfer from Railway Chisom Ugwueru.
Uguweru, who attended the recent Women’s National Talent Squad Camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre, has been in scintillating form as this highlights reel shows.
The Dublin side won this fixture last season with a convincing 24-5 away from home but UL Bohs already look a different prospect this year and will be aiming to avenge that Annacotty loss.