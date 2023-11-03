Ireland U18 Clubs Team Named To Face Italy

The Ireland U18 Clubs team, sponsored by PwC, has been named for Saturday’s clash against Italy U18s in Rieti (Kick-off 6pm local time/5pm Irish time).

Head Coach Damien McCabe has selected an extended Match Day Squad of 24 players following this week’s preparatory camp in Dublin.

Connacht back row Rory Lyons will captain the Ireland U18 Clubs side, with Leinster centre Darragh Farrell named vice-captain.

Lyons is one of seven players in Saturday’s Match Day Squad who were part of the Ireland U18 Development squad that travelled to Wales in August to face the hosts, Italy and Scotland.

Saturday’s match is available to watch on the FIR’s live stream here.

Ireland U18 Clubs:

15. Conall Cournane (Iveragh Eagles RFC/Munster Rugby)

14. Eoin Conlon (Mullingar RFC/Leinster Rugby)

13. Sean Walsh (Corinthians RFC/Colaiste Einde/Connacht Rugby)

12. Darragh Farrell (Athy RFC/Leinster Rugby)

11. Paul Sharkey (Galwegians RFC/St. Joseph’s Patrician College/Connacht Rugby)

10. Daniel Green (St. Ambrose College/Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

9. Charlie O’Carroll (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College/Connacht Rugby)

1. Conor Gartland (Barnhall RFC/Leinster Rugby)

2. Christian Foley (Abbeyfeale RFC/Munster Rugby)

3. Josh Dobbin (Ballymena RFC/Cambridge House/Ulster Rugby)

4. Rory Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Colaiste Iognaid/Connacht Rugby)

5. Fionn O’Meara (Nenagh RFC/Munster Rugby)

6. Diarmaid O’Connell (Carrick on Shannon RFC/Sligo Grammar/Connacht Rugby)

7. Rory Lyons (Westport RFC/Sancta Maria College/Connacht Rugby)

8. Luke Fagan (Skerries RFC/Leinster Rugby)

Replacements:

16. Jack Pollard (Buccaneers RFC/Connacht Rugby)

17. Christopher Donlon (Dunmore RFC/Dunmore Community College/Connacht Rugby)

18. Evann Shelley (Skerries RFC/Leinster Rugby)

19. Sean Walsh (North Kildare RFC/Leinster Rugby)

20. Noah Bell (Banbridge RFC/Banbridge Academy/Ulster Rugby)

21. Stephen Hendy (Gorey RFC/Leinster Rugby)

22. Joseph Smyth (Ballinasloe RFC/Garbally College/Connacht Rugby)

23. Oskar Olszewski (Cobh Pirates RFC/Munster Rugby)

24. Oisin O’Hara (Mullingar RFC/Leinster Rugby).