National Age Grade Squads Assemble At IRFU High Performance Centre

The Ireland U18 Schools and Ireland U19 squads, sponsored by PwC, assembled in Dublin this week for their first training camps of the 2023/24 season.

67 players from the four Provinces and the IQ Rugby pathway have been called up to train with the National Age Grade squads at the IRFU High Performance Centre, putting the building blocks in place for the upcoming season during three-day camps.

Meanwhile, the Ireland U18 Clubs squad today departed for Rome ahead of Saturday’s game against their Italian counterparts.

The Match Day 23 will be named on IrishRugby.ie on Friday.

Ireland U19 Squad:

Alex Usuanov (Clontarf RFC/Leinster Rugby)

Mikey Yarr (Lansdowne FC/Leinster Rugby)

Emmett Calvey (Shannon RFC/Munster Rugby)

Mahon Ronan (Boyne RFC/Leinster Rugby)

Billy Corrigan (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster Rugby)

Eanna McCarthy (UCC/Munster Rugby)

Oisin Minogue (St. Munchins/Munster Rugby)

Bobby Power (Galwegians RFC/Connacht Rugby)

Clark Logan (Colraine GS/Ulster Rugby)

Sam Wisniewski (Clontarf RFC/Leinster Rugby)

Matthew Te Pou (St. Munchins/Munster Rugby)

Johnny Scott (Banbridge RFC/Ulster Rugby)

Connor Fahy (Enniscorthy RFC/Leinster Rugby)

Ciaran Mangan (Newbridge College/Leinster Rugby)

Todd Lawlor (Newbridge College/Leinster Rugby)

Billy Bohan (Newbridge College/Leinster Rugby)

Henry Walker (QUB/Ulster Rugby)

Tom McAllister (Belfast Harlequins/Ulster Rugby)

Frazer McKenna (St. Michael’s College/Leinster Rugby)

Tommy Butler (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

Ryan Connoly (Down HS/Ulster Rugby)

Jack Boyan (Mullingar RFC/Leinster Rugby)

Jamie Jackson (Portadown College/Ulster Rugby)

Andrew Doyle (Athy RFC/Lansdowne FC/Leinster Rugby)

Paddy Taylor (Newbridge College/Leinster Rugby)

Zack Hopkins (St. Mary’s College/Leinster Rugby)

Eoin Smith (Midleton RFC/Munster Rugby)

Gene O’Leary Kareem (PBC/Munster Rugby)

Andre Ryan (Belvedere College/Leinster Rugby)

Cian Brady (Galwegians RFC/Connacht Rugby)

Arann Platt (Sligo RFC/Connacht Rugby)

Tom Stewart (Terenure College RFC/Leinster Rugby)

Tom Murtagh (UCD/Leinster Rugby)

Jed O’Dwyer (Old Crescent RFC/Munster Rugby).

Ireland U18 Schools Squad:

Max Doyle (Clongowes Wood College/Leinster Rugby)

Luke McLoughlin (Gonzaga College/Leinster Rugby)

Rio McDonnagh (Wallace HS/Ulster Rugby)

Joe Finn (Roscrea College/Munster Rugby)

Donnacha McGuire (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

Matthew Heasley (Dromore HS/Ulster Rugby)

Bill Hayes (Roscrea College/Munster Rugby)

Charlie Meagher (CBC Monkstown/Leinster Rugby)

Chris Barrett (CBC/Munster Rugby)

Tom Wood (St. Munchins College/Munster Rugby)

Cal Traynor Russell (CBC Monkstown/Leinster Rugby)

James O’Leary (PBC/Munster Rugby)

Fraser Cunningham (RBAI/Ulster Rugby)

Johnny O’Sullivan (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

Charlie Molony (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

Jamie Conway (Castletroy College/Munster Rugby)

Rian Handley (Wesley College/Leinster Rugby)

Blake McClean (RBAI/Ulster Rugby)

Dylan McNiece (St. Michael’s College/Leinster Rugby)

Joe Elliot (St. Michael’s College/Leinster Rugby)

Ian Morton (CBC/Munster Rugby)

Ben Bleaney (Terenure College/Leinster Rugby)

Callum McKinney (Campbell College/Ulster Rugby)

Connor McVivker (Belfast Royal Academy/Academy RFC/Ulster Rugby)

Harry Murphy (PBC/Munster Rugby)

JP Breslin (Gonzaga College/Leinster Rugby)

Jack Deegan (CC Roscrea College/Leinster Rugby)

Josh Gibson (RBAI/Ulster Rugby)

Daire O’Callaghan (CBC/Munster Rugby)

Noah Byrne (Gonzaga College/Leinster Rugby)

Tyrese Abolarin (Methody College/Ulster Rugby)

Jonathan Byrne (Cresent College Comp/Munster Rugby).