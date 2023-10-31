Energia AIL Fixtures This Weekend

The Energia All-Ireland League resumes this weekend with matches in all six divisions. Dolphin and Corinthians get the action underway with a Friday Night Lights clash at Musgrave Park.

Women’s Division

Three of the top four are on the road this weekend with only Old Belvedere (3rd) enjoying home advantage as Cooke travel down.

Men’s Division 1A

Leaders Lansdowne travel to third place Cork Con while newcomers City of Armagh will aim to add another win when they entertain Dublin University.

Men’s Division 1B

The top four sides are all on the road this weekend with leaders St. Mary’s away to Naas, while second place Highfield make the short trip The Mardyke to face UCC.

Men’s Division 2A

Third plays fourth when UL Bohs host Greystones while leaders Nenagh Ormond travel to Old Crescent.

Men’s Division 2B

Friday night in Musgrave Park sees Dolphin at home to Galway Corinthians. Can fourth placed Sligo stop leaders Instonians?

Division 2C

Clogher Valley will be bidding for their fourth win on the trot when they host Clonmel while second placed Galwegians play third place Bruff.