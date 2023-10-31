Bealham Commits To Connacht With Two-Year Contract Extension

Connacht Rugby have announced that their Ireland international prop Finlay Bealham has signed a two-year contract extension with the province.

The experienced tighthead, who made his Rugby World Cup debut in France last month, will now remain at the Sportsground until at least the end of the 2025/26 season.

This latest deal means Bealham will have a 15-year association with Connacht, having first joined their Sub-Academy in 2011. He made his professional debut for the westerners in February 2014, before signing his first senior contract that summer.

Since then, the 32-year-old front rower has made 189 appearances for the province, one of which was as a starter in the 2016 PRO12 final win over Leinster.

A debutant for Ireland in March 2016, he has made a big impact on the international scene with 36 appearances to date, and has been a regular member of the Ireland matchday 23 over the past few years.

At the recent World Cup where Andy Farrell’s men reached the quarter-final stage, he played in all but one of Ireland’s five games.

“It’s been a huge privilege representing Connacht and Ireland, so I’m delighted to be extending my contract with the province,” said Bealham.

“Playing for my province and country is something I’ll never take for granted, and representing Ireland at the World Cup in front of our incredible fans was one of the proudest moments of my career.

“Connacht has been my home for 12 years now and I love it here. We’ve had great days in the past and I’m sure there are more great days to come.

“I can’t wait to get back playing with Connacht, and I’m more motivated than ever to help bring success to the province and the national team in the years ahead.”

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins commented: “Finlay’s contract extension is another brilliant bit of news for the province. Quality tightheads props are vital in the modern game, and with Finlay, Connacht have a world class operator in his position.

“He’s someone who keeps going from strength to strength and he’s proven his importance both to us and in the Ireland set-up.

“He’s also a brilliant guy and really popular in the dressing room, so his commitment to Connacht for another few years is great for everyone concerned.”