URC United Round Returns This Weekend

As part of the United Rugby Championship’s ‘Take On Tomorrow’ programme, and the wider ambition to promote inclusion in sport, the BKT URC are delighted to announce the return of the Unity Round this weekend.

Round two fixtures in the BKT United Rugby Championship are dedicated to promoting inclusivity in sport and supporting the Stonewall Rainbow Laces campaign, in a commitment to ensuring the league’s games are viewed as a welcome space for every person to enjoy.

The weekend’s action will start with the Ospreys playing host to Zebre Parma at Swansea.com Stadium on Saturday, and the round concludes with Ulster entertaining the table-topping Vodacom Bulls in Belfast on Sunday.

Players, match officials and team management have been provided with rainbow-coloured laces which they can use to lace up their boots and trainers. They can also make use of rainbow-coloured strapping to further showcase their support for the campaign.

At match venues across the five countries, BKT URC branding will proudly incorporate the rainbow progress flag in addition to the rebranding of the assistant referee flags. The BKT URC social channels also now bear the rainbow colours in celebration of this weekend’s Unity Round.

The BKT URC has been working in support of the Stonewall Rainbow Laces campaign and helping to underline the message that every person, including those in the LGBTQ+ community, should feel welcome at the league’s games and events.

Since the launch of Rainbow Laces in 2013, more than a million people have laced up to light up the visibility that there be no discrimination of people in society, which extends to the sporting fields.

The BKT URC fully believes that rugby is a game for all. #UnityRound – United We Rise.