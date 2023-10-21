EnergiaAIL Live From Aviva Stadium

Aviva Stadium, the home of Irish Rugby, will play host to the Energia All-Ireland League this Saturday as Lansdowne entertain Ballynahinch, with live coverage here on IrishRugby.ie and on our YouTube channel .

Daragh Frawley from The Clubscene Podcast will be joined by Lansdowne’s Dan McEvoy and Josh Hanlon of Ballynahinch for the build-up and live commentary as second plays sixth in Division 1A. Kick-off is at 2.30pm.

This is third feature game in the #EnergiaAIL Live Series which has already streamed Blackrock College v Old Belvedere on the opening day of the Women’s Division, and Cork Constitution v City of Armagh on the opening day of the Men’s Divisions.

Lansdowne come into this game in second place in the table, with two bonus point wins under their belt. Adam Craig’s Ballynahinch side lost narrowly at Terenure College in the first round and then beat Cork Con 31-28 at home last weekend.

Match highlights and all the latest league news are in our dedicated Energia AIl hub here.