EnergiaAIL Fixtures This Weekend In Men’s And Women’s Divisions

There is another full roster of matches across all six divisions of the Energia All-Ireland League this weekend, including our feature live game from the Aviva Stadium on Saturday afternoon as Lansdowne host Ballynahinch.

Women’s Division

Two big clashes in the top four as leaders UL Bohemians host reigning champions Blackrock College, and fourth-placed Ballincollig make the trip to Railway Union.

Men’s Division 1A

Our feature live match is Lansdowne v Ballynahinch – watch it live on IrishRugby.ie or on our YouTube channel – click here.

Elsewhere, table toppers Shannon are at home to City of Armagh, while Dublin University and Young Munster face off with both sides looking for their first win of the campaign.

Men’s Division 1B

Leaders St. Mary’s College are at home to UCC, while second-placed Highfield host Buccaneers in the third round.

Men’s Division 2A

The top four could change in Division 2A this weekend as pacesetters Nenagh Ormond play third-placed Navan, and Greystones, in second, battle it out with Cashel, who currently complete the top four.

Men’s Division 2B

Having edged out Galway Corinthians in a thriller last week, leaders Instonians travel to Rainey Old Boys for an Ulster derby. Sligo, who have also made an impressive start, entertain fourth-placed Wanderers at Hamilton Park.

Men’s Division 2C

Promoted club Clogher Valley are setting the early pace with back-to-back bonus point wins. They are on the road to Midleton this weekend, while Brendan Guilfoyle’s second-placed Galwegians travel to Clonmel.