Donnellan And Taylor Set The Pace As #EnergiaAIL Division 1A’s Leading Scorers

Hooker Dylan Donnellan has started this season’s Energia All-Ireland League just as he ended the last two campaigns – leading the way as Division 1A’s top try scorer.

Donnellan, who is Clontarf’s new club captain, has scored three tries in the opening two rounds. The maul maestro bagged a brace against Dublin University and followed up with a first half effort during Saturday’s win over defending champions Terenure College.

The 28-year-old’s prolific haul of 19 tries helped Clontarf to win their third top flight title in 2022, and despite the north Dubliners falling short against Terenure in last May’s final, he mustered 22 tries across the 20 match weeks.

James Taylor, Cork Constitution’s new out-half, is the current leading points scorer, with most of his 26-point tally coming from their first round victory over City of Armagh. He touched down twice against the Division 1A newcomers and fired over four conversions.

Clontarf’s Conor Kelly is sitting on 23 points, following his impressive 16 points from the tee against Terenure. Just one point behind him is UCD scrum half Michael Moloney, who contributed 15 points in UCD’s home defeat of Dublin University.

Another of the division’s talented crop of number 10s, Shannon’s Mike Cooke, has a total of 19 points following a productive day against local rivals Young Munster. He scored a try and landed all five conversions for Stephen Keogh’s side.

Meanwhile, a number of players are tucked in behind Donnellan on two tries each. UCD winger Ross Deegan bagged a brace against Trinity on Friday night, while Lansdowne’s new lock Jack Cooke did likewise during their trip to Armagh.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A – TOP SCORERS AFTER ROUND 2:

POINTS –

26 – James Taylor (Cork Constitution)

23 – Conor Kelly (Clontarf)

22 – Michael Moloney (UCD)

19 – Mike Cooke (Shannon)

15 – Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf)

14 – Aran Egan (Terenure College), Conor Rankin (Ballynahinch)

12 – Harry Colbert (Dublin University), Brayden Laing (City of Armagh)

10 – Jack Cooke (Lansdowne), Chris Cosgrave (UCD), Ross Deegan (UCD), James Kenny (Lansdowne)

9 – Stephen Madigan (Lansdowne), Charlie Tector (Lansdowne)

6 – Cian Casey (Young Munster), Caolan Dooley (Terenure College)

5 – Declan Adamson (Clontarf), Zach Baird (Dublin University), Matthew Bowen (Cork Constitution), Aaron Cairns (Ballynahinch), Dominic Clapcott (Ballynahinch), Luke Clohessy (Terenure College), Davy Colbert (Dublin University), Michael Colreavy (UCD), George Coomber (Cork Constitution), John Dickson (Ballynahinch), Cameron Doak (City of Armagh), Neil Faloon (City of Armagh), Barry Fitzpatrick (Lansdowne), John Forde (Cork Constitution), Taylor Gleeson (Dublin University), Ethan Graham (Ballynahinch), Gus Harrington (Shannon), Matt Healy (UCD), Aran Hehir (Shannon), Matthew Hooks (City of Armagh), Daniel Hurley (Cork Constitution), Alex Johnston (City of Armagh), Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution), Stephen Kiely (Shannon), Aitzol King (Clontarf), Andy Marks (Lansdowne), Diarmuid McCormack (Dublin University), Hugo McLoughlin (Lansdowne), Tim McNiece (City of Armagh), Claytan Milligan (Ballynahinch), Chris Moore (Young Munster), Jonny Morton (City of Armagh), Luke Moylan (Shannon), Ben Murphy (Clontarf), Donnchadh O’Callaghan (Young Munster), Cian O’Halloran (Shannon), Daniel Okeke (Shannon), Rory Parata (Lansdowne), Jordan Prenderville (Shannon), Ruadhan Quinn (Young Munster), Will Reilly (Shannon), Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution), Bobby Sheehan (UCD), Nigel Simpson (City of Armagh), Shay Storey (Ballynahinch)

3 – John O’Sullivan (Shannon)

TRIES –

3 – Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf)

2 – Jack Cooke (Lansdowne), Chris Cosgrave (UCD), Ross Deegan (UCD), James Kenny (Lansdowne), James Taylor (Cork Constitution)

1 – Declan Adamson (Clontarf), Zach Baird (Dublin University), Matthew Bowen (Cork Constitution), Aaron Cairns (Ballynahinch), Dominic Clapcott (Ballynahinch), Luke Clohessy (Terenure College), Davy Colbert (Dublin University), Michael Colreavy (UCD), Mike Cooke (Shannon), George Coomber (Cork Constitution), John Dickson (Ballynahinch), Cameron Doak (City of Armagh), Neil Faloon (City of Armagh), Barry Fitzpatrick (Lansdowne), John Forde (Cork Constitution), Taylor Gleeson (Dublin University), Ethan Graham (Ballynahinch), Gus Harrington (Shannon), Matt Healy (UCD), Aran Hehir (Shannon), Matthew Hooks (City of Armagh), Daniel Hurley (Cork Constitution), Alex Johnston (City of Armagh), Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution), Stephen Kiely (Shannon), Aitzol King (Clontarf), Jade Kriel (Shannon), Andy Marks (Lansdowne), Diarmuid McCormack (Dublin University), Hugo McLoughlin (Lansdowne), Tim McNiece (City of Armagh), Claytan Milligan (Ballynahinch), Chris Moore (Young Munster), Jonny Morton (City of Armagh), Luke Moylan (Shannon), Ben Murphy (Clontarf), Donnchadh O’Callaghan (Young Munster), Cian O’Halloran (Shannon), Daniel Okeke (Shannon), Rory Parata (Lansdowne), Jordan Prenderville (Shannon), Ruadhan Quinn (Young Munster), Will Reilly (Shannon), Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution), Bobby Sheehan (UCD), Nigel Simpson (City of Armagh), Shay Storey (Ballynahinch)