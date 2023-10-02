EnergiaAIL Men’s Divisions Kick Off With Live Match From Cork

The Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions kick off this weekend with Irish Rugby TV bringing you live coverage from Division 1A as six time champions Cork Constitution host Division 1A newcomers City of Armagh.

Irish Rugby TV will stream more #EnergiaAIL action this season than ever before and Saturday’s clash is the second live game of the season following the opening weekend coverage in the Women’s division of Blackrock against Old Belvedere.

The match in Temple Hill kicks off at 4:45pm on Saturday evening, ahead of Ireland’s final Pool B match against Scotland, and it promises to be a wonderful evening in Cork.

Coverage starts at 4:30 with a round up of the other results from around the league and live commentary from Daragh Frawly and Ger Burk of The Clubscene Podcast.

There’s a full round of fixtures across all five Men’s Divisions and the Women’s Division this weekend.

