Jump to main content

Home

RWC 23

Squad

Shop

Menu

Ireland
Energia

#EnergiaAIL: Kick Off With Blackrock v Old Belvedere Live

News

16th September 2023 09:00

By Editor

Aoife Moore and Lesley Ring

Blackrock College's Aoife Moore and Old Belvedere's new captain Lesley Ring face off ahead of their teams' first round clash in the Energia All-Ireland League

The Energia All-Ireland League is back as the Women’s Division kicks off with three big games this evening.

Galwegians are at home to Ballincollig in Glenina, Wicklow host UL Bohemians in Ashtown Lane, and reigning champions Blackrock College get their title defence underway at home to Old Belvedere.

Irish Rugby TV will stream more #EnergiaAIL action this season than ever before and we start with that big Dublin derby at Stradbrook. Our commentary team of Daragh Frawley, from The Club Scene Podcast, and Ireland legend Alison Miller will be on duty as the two clubs launch the 2023/24 campaign.

Keep up to date with all the latest #EnergiaAIL news and results in our dedicated league hub at irishrugby.ie/energiaail and search #EnergiaAIL on our social channels

#EnergiaAIL Live: Blackrock v Old Belvedere, Saturday, September 16, 5pm