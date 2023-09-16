EnergiaAIL: Kick Off With Blackrock v Old Belvedere Live

The Energia All-Ireland League is back as the Women’s Division kicks off with three big games this evening .

Galwegians are at home to Ballincollig in Glenina, Wicklow host UL Bohemians in Ashtown Lane, and reigning champions Blackrock College get their title defence underway at home to Old Belvedere.

Irish Rugby TV will stream more #EnergiaAIL action this season than ever before and we start with that big Dublin derby at Stradbrook. Our commentary team of Daragh Frawley, from The Club Scene Podcast, and Ireland legend Alison Miller will be on duty as the two clubs launch the 2023/24 campaign.

Keep up to date with all the latest #EnergiaAIL news and results in our dedicated league hub at irishrugby.ie/energiaail and search #EnergiaAIL on our social channels

#EnergiaAIL Live: Blackrock v Old Belvedere, Saturday, September 16, 5pm