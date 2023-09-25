Flannery And McInerney Set The Pace As #EnergiaAIL Women’s Division Top Scorers

Ireland Under-20 international Kate Flannery has shot straight to the top of the scoring charts after two rounds of the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division.

Tipperary native Flannery landed 10 conversions for a 20-point haul in UL Bohemians’ runaway 82-0 win at home to Galwegians. Fiona Hayes’ side are riding high at the top of the table after back-to-back bonus point victories.

Fellow out-half Nikki Caughey is close behind Flannery on 16 points after firing over eight conversions during Railway Union’s 71-7 defeat of Cooke.

Joining the list of number 10s who have started the season in impressive form is Old Belvedere’s Jemma Farrell, who scored a try, two conversions and a penalty as they overcame Wicklow 32-0. She has 14 points for the campaign so far.

The division’s leading try scorer is UL Bohemians centre Alana McInerney with three. The 23-year-old from Ennis bagged a brace against ‘Wegians at Annacotty to add to her effort in the first round triumph over Wicklow.

Among the players sitting on two tries are Old Belvedere’s teenage centre Katie Corrigan, who touched down twice on her first AIL start against Wicklow, Ballincollig flyer Heather Kennedy and Railway Union prop Grainne O’Loughlin.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION – TOP SCORERS AFTER ROUND 2:

POINTS –

20 – Kate Flannery (UL Bohemians)

16 – Nikki Caughey (Railway Union)

15 – Alana McInerney (UL Bohemians)

14 – Jemma Farrell (Old Belvedere)

10 – Lily Brady (UL Bohemians), Jane Clohessy (UL Bohemians), Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere), Beth Cregan (Blackrock College), Heather Kennedy (Ballincollig), Laoise McGonagle (UL Bohemians), Grainne O’Loughlin (Railway Union), Faith Oviawe (Railway Union), Lesley Ring (Old Belvedere), Chisom Ugwueru (UL Bohemians)

5 – Stephanie Carroll (Railway Union), Aimee Clarke (Railway Union), Isobel Clerk (Railway Union), Ellen Cournane (Ballincollig), Alaïs Diebold (Railway Union), Patricia Doyle (Railway Union), Ella Durkan (Blackrock College), Orla Fenton (Galwegians), Evanna Finn (Galwegians), Jessica Griffey (Wicklow), Mary Healy (Suttonians), Shannon Heapes (Blackrock College), Rhiann Heery (Railway Union), Jess Keating (Old Belvedere), Niamh Marley (Cooke), Elise O’Byrne-White (Old Belvedere), Michelle O’Driscoll (Ballincollig), Ciara O’Dwyer (UL Bohemians), Niamh O’Grady (UL Bohemians), Róisín Ormond (Ballincollig), Anna Roche (Ballincollig), Ava Ryder (Railway Union), Emma Tilly (Old Belvedere), Grainne Tummon (Suttonians), Muirne Wall (UL Bohemians)

2 – Aoife Brennan (Suttonians), Orla Dixon (Galwegians), Amanda Morton (Cooke), Abby Moyles (Blackrock College), Lesley Ring (Old Belvedere), Beth Roberts (Wicklow)

TRIES –

3 – Alana McInerney (UL Bohemians)

2 – Lily Brady (UL Bohemians), Jane Clohessy (UL Bohemians), Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere), Beth Cregan (Blackrock College), Heather Kennedy (Ballincollig), Laoise McGonagle (UL Bohemians), Grainne O’Loughlin (Railway Union), Faith Oviawe (Railway Union), Lesley Ring (Old Belvedere), Chisom Ugwueru (UL Bohemians)

1 – Stephanie Carroll (Railway Union), Aimee Clarke (Railway Union), Isobel Clerk (Railway Union), Ellen Cournane (Ballincollig), Alaïs Diebold (Railway Union), Patricia Doyle (Railway Union), Ella Durkan (Blackrock College), Jemma Farrell (Old Belvedere), Orla Fenton (Galwegians), Evanna Finn (Galwegians), Jessica Griffey (Wicklow), Mary Healy (Suttonians), Shannon Heapes (Blackrock College), Rhiann Heery (Railway Union), Jess Keating (Old Belvedere), Niamh Marley (Cooke), Elise O’Byrne-White (Old Belvedere), Michelle O’Driscoll (Ballincollig), Ciara O’Dwyer (UL Bohemians), Niamh O’Grady (UL Bohemians), Róisín Ormond (Ballincollig), Anna Roche (Ballincollig), Ava Ryder (Railway Union), Emma Tilly (Old Belvedere), Grainne Tummon (Suttonians), Muirne Wall (UL Bohemians)