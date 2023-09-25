Graham Rowntree Signs Contract Extension With Munster

Munster Rugby and the IRFU are pleased to confirm that head coach Graham Rowntree has signed a two-year contract extension to stay at the province until at least 2026.

In his first season at Munster’s helm, Rowntree led the province to the BKT United Rugby Championship title after a thrilling final win over the DHL Stormers in Cape Town. Prior to becoming head coach, he spent three years as the province’s forwards coach.

With an impressive CV, the 52-year-old former prop has played for and coached with the British & Irish Lions, England and Leicester Tigers.

On his contract extension, Rowntree said: “My family and I have thoroughly enjoyed our four years at Munster and I’m delighted to sign a new contract.

This is a special club with special people and I’m very proud to lead such a great group. There’s lots to look forward to and our coaching team, players and support staff will continue working as hard as we can to get better every day.”

IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora commented: “We are delighted that Graham has agreed to extend his contract with Munster Rugby. The IRFU is committed to developing and retaining high quality coaches across the Irish system.

“Today’s announcement is proof of the positive impact that Graham has made at Munster over recent years, and gives the province a timely boost ahead of the start of the new campaign.

“After guiding Munster to the URC title last season, I have no doubt that Graham will be looking to build on that success in the months and years to come.”