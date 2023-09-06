Your Club Your Country Grand Prize Draw Returns

Your Club Your Country, the IRFU Grand Prize Draw, brought to you by Energia is back at a rugby club near you with some incredible prizes on offer and a chance to support your local club.

Last year, with the support of our valued sponsors and partners, over €778,,640 was raised by rugby clubs across Ireland. Over €7 million has been raised for the club game since the YCYC Grand Draw was introduced in 2011.

All the prizes are provided by the IRFU and our family of partners, leaving the club free to sell an unlimited amount of IRFU Grand Draw tickets and retain 100% of the funds from those sales to support your activities during the season.

Find your club here or look for tickets in your clubhouse this weekend

Your Club Your Country Prizes

Summer Tour in South Africa in 2024

Return flights, hotel accommodation, match tickets and spending allowance for two persons (Compliments of Vodafone)

Win €5,000 cash

Cheque for €5,000 (Compliments of Energia)

France v Ireland 2024 Guinness Six Nations VIP trip to Marseille, France

Return flights, hotel accommodation, match tickets and spending allowance for two persons (Compliments of Canterbury)

England v Ireland 2024 Guinness Six Nations VIP trip to Twickenham, England

Return flights, hotel accommodation, match tickets and spending allowance for two persons (Compliments of Opel)

Experience Business Class Service with Aer Lingus

Transatlantic business class return flights to East Coast routes with Aer Lingus for two persons (Compliments of Aer Lingus)

2024 Galway Races VIP package

Corporate hospitality at the Galway races and overnight hotel accommodation for two persons (Compliments of Guinness)

Aldi Shopping voucher

Voucher to the value of €2000 (Compliments of Aldi)

Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort Voucher

Voucher to the value of €1,000 (Compliments of Lucozade Sport)

Elverys Shopping voucher

Voucher to the value of €1,000 (Compliments of Elverys)

VIP package to all 2024 Guinness Six Nations

Ireland’s home games in the Aviva Stadium (Compliments of The Hospitality Partnership)