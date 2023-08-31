Investec Announced As New Champions Cup Title Partner

European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) and Investec are proud to announce today (Thursday 31 August) that the leading international bank and wealth manager is the new title partner of the Investec Champions Cup, the world’s biggest club rugby competition, for the next five years.

Through this partnership, Investec and EPCR will work together to keep evolving the pinnacle of global club rugby and features the top eight clubs from each of the three Leagues – Premiership Rugby, the Top 14 and the United Rugby Championship – and includes clubs from across Europe and South Africa.

Together, Investec and EPCR will focus on progressing towards a carbon neutral tournament, advancing the women’s game and developing innovative financial solutions and wellness programmes tailored to players. This complements the recent launch of EPCR’s new sustainability strategy (impACT).

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

The Investec Champions Cup celebrates high performance, energy and outstanding talent. The new agreement represents a joint commitment with EPCR to create long-term, meaningful partnerships and deliver Out of the Ordinary results.

EPCR Chairman, Dominic McKay, said: “Following a record-breaking season for EPCR with over 1.3 million fans returning to stadiums and getting behind their clubs across the seven countries, in addition to further millions tuning into our broadcasters worldwide, it’s a brilliant time to welcome Investec into our growing partner family with such positivity surrounding the Investec Champions Cup and EPCR.

“Our combined passion for the game will enable us to deliver our new ambitious strategy for the Investec Champions Cup as we seek to grow our audiences further around the world in an intentional and sustainable way.”

Investec Chief Marketing Officer, Abey Mokgwatsane, said: “We are proud to sponsor the world’s premier club rugby competition. The Investec Champions Cup embodies Out of the Ordinary sporting achievement and is a fantastic platform to further innovate in diversity, sustainability, and financial solutions.”

The Investec Champions Cup kicks off in early December with back-to-back winners Stade Rochelais reigniting their rivalry with last season’s runners-up Leinster Rugby in what is sure to be another monumental clash between two of the world’s best clubs.

The EPCR finals weekend, featuring the Investec Champions Cup showpiece match, will be staged at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 24 and 25 May 2024. Single tickets for the London 24 finals are on sale now. For information and to purchase tickets please click HERE.