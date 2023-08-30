Tackle Height Training Resources Update

The IRFU Training & Education Department have developed a new micro-learning module to give clarity on the new Tackle Height laws in club and schools rugby this season.

In early 2023 the IRFU confirmed that it would take part in the World Rugby Tackle Height trial for domestic (clubs and schools) rugby. Since then the IRFU has promoted awareness of the law through seminars and with tackle behaviour material.

The module lasts less than 5 minutes and we would encourage every stakeholder in Irish Rugby to take the time to familiarise themselves with it, as for this change to be beneficial for our players we need everyone to adapt.

The IRFU is encouraging all match Officials, players, coaches, volunteers and spectators to recognize their role in making rugby as safe as it can be.

For all information regarding the trial, you can visit out hub at https://www.irishrugby.ie/playing-the-game/tackle-behaviour/

The hub contains videos explaining the new tackle height, the process that has been undertaken to get to this point and a variety pdfs explaining the law.

Over the course of the next two seasons Irish Rugby, through the IRIS project and in conjunction with World Rugby, will monitor and analyse the impact of the trial on several factors including injury and matchplay metrics, and the findings will be released once a substantial data set is available.