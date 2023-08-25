Ireland’s call will be ringing out as we get closer to the Rugby World Cup and here at Irish Rugby we want to make sure that every club in Ireland is a hive of activity. Over the course of the next two months we want every club to be at the centre of the community as we cheer on our boys in France.

Clubs & Schools

How can your club get involved?

Log on to our dedicated #AnswerTheCall page every week where we will be dropping new resources to help you create a positive experience through rugby. Already there are Touch and Tag rugby session toolkits up, along with a module on how to recruit new members to your club and keep existing members engaged. This week we have released a virtual club pack which includes pdf’s of Rugby World Cup posters you can use in your community and links to further resources.

Next week will feature a webinar for all volunteers on how to make the most of the experience in your club during the Rugby World Cup – see below for details.

Following that will be a physical pack which will include bunting, posters and tent-cards which can be used to decorate clubs around the country.

How can schools get involved?

In the first week of September we will be releasing virtual packs for schools. Using these resources, which will include session plans, posters, and ALDI Play Rugby class lesson plans, you can teach children about rugby through various subjects such as Art, Maths, History and many more. There will also be a host of ALDI Play Rugby festivals taking place during the period and if you want to get involved, contact your local Community Rugby Officer. Log into our #AnswertheCall area on our website for these and more resources during the Rugby World Cup.

Your Club, Your Country

Over the period of the Rugby World Cup we are also supporting clubs in fundraising by running an edition of the “Your Club, Your Country” draw. The draw is a fantastic way to raise funds for a absolutely no cost to the club. Details have been sent to clubs about the Grand Prize Draw.

Director of Rugby Development Colin McEntee says,

“The start of a new season always brings a huge amount of excitement and that is even bigger this year as we look forward to watching our team in France. We want all of our community to have a positive experience through rugby and what better way than getting down to your local club for the matches and events they are hosting. We are excited to see schools participate in their festivals, along with bringing rugby into the classroom and there may even be a few surprises along the way.”

#AnswertheCall – Running Positive events in your club – Lunchtime Webinar

When: Thursday August 31st at 1pm

Where: Microsoft Teams – click here to register

How can your club make the most of the excitement during the Rugby World Cup? We are here to help! We understand that this is an incredibly busy time for clubs but we want to make sure that we are empowering you to run the best events possible, while harnessing the excitement of the Rugby World Cup in France.

To further support our community, we are running a webinar aimed at running positive events in your club. The webinar will run at 1pm on Thursday August 31st and will feature IRFU staff and committee members as well as case studies from clubs across Ireland. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions during the course of the event.

During this Rugby World Cup let’s get ready to #AnswerTheCall!