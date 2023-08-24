Connacht Newcomer Cordero Suffers ‘Significant’ Knee Injury

Connacht have confirmed that Santiago Cordero has sadly suffered a significant knee injury during a training session earlier this week. He will be unavailable to play for a prolonged period as a result.

The Argentinian international, who joined the province this summer after a four-season stint with Bordeaux-Bègles, will see a specialist over the coming days to the determine the appropriate rehabilitation plan.

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins commented: “Everyone is very disappointed for Santi who made such a positive impression in his first few days with us.

“In that short period he has fully embraced his new life in the province and has already been taken with the warmth of the welcome he has received.

“His injury is a cruel blow for him personally and we’ll do everything as a team to support him and his young family in the weeks and months ahead, while he undergoes his rehab.

“I’m sure the news will also be disappointing for the supporters, but Santi is a resilient character who will be determined to come back even better and stronger.”

Ahead of the start of the BKT United Rugby Championship, Connacht will host provincial rivals Munster in a pre-season match at the Sportsground on Friday, September 22 (kick-off 5.30pm).

It will be the westerners’ first home fixture under new head coach Wilkins, while it will also give the new signings and wider squad an opportunity to impress ahead of the URC campaign which begins in October.

Admission is free for Connacht Season Ticket holders. Match tickets are on sale online here, at the price of just €10 for adults, €5 for juniors, and €20 for a family ticket (two adults and two juniors).