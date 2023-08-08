Tickets On Sale For England And Samoa Matches

The Ireland squad have landed in Portugal for their warm weather training camp as they prepare for the Bank of Ireland Nations series matches against England and Samoa this month.

Fresh from their win against Italy in the opening game of the series the squad have moved to their regular base in Portugal where they will train this week before returning to Ireland for the match against England on August 19th in Aviva Stadium.

