Tickets On Sale For England And Samoa Matches

8th August 2023

By Editor

The Ireland squad have landed in Portugal for their warm weather training camp as they prepare for the Bank of Ireland Nations series matches against England and Samoa this month.

Fresh from their win against Italy in the opening game of the series the squad have moved to their regular  base in Portugal where they will train this week before returning to Ireland for the match against England on August 19th in Aviva Stadium.

The last remaining tickets for the game are on sale now – click here to buy.

Ireland will play their final match of the series against Samoa at Stade Jean Dauger, the home of Bayonne rugby on Saturday, August 26th and tickets for that game are on sale – click here to buy

 