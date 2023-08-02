Player Names To Feature On Ireland Shirts For First Time During Bank Of Ireland Nations Series

Players’ names will appear on the back of the Ireland Men’s match jerseys for the first time when Andy Farrell ‘s side kick off their Bank of Ireland Nations Series campaign against Italy at Aviva Stadium this Saturday (Kick-off 8pm).

The Ireland Men will wear their new Canterbury home match kit on their return to action this weekend, as preparations for Rugby World Cup step up a gear.

Farrell’s side also face England at Aviva Stadium on Saturday, 19th August before concluding the Bank of Ireland Nations Series against Samoa in Bayonne on Saturday, 26th August.

Over 40,000 tickets have been sold for Ireland’s opening game of the Bank of Ireland Nations Series and are available from €60 for adults and €10 for children via Ticketmaster.ie.

IRFU Head of Commercial, Jessica Long, commented: “As we count down towards the opening game of the Bank of Ireland Nations Series this Saturday, we’re excited to announce that players’ names will be on our new Canterbury match kit for the first time during this Series. We hope this will help further engage new audiences by increasing player recognition.”

The new Ireland match kit and training range is now exclusively available from Elverys.ie