Ireland U-18 Men’s Squad Selected For Development Week In Wales

A 29-man U18 squad has been selected to travel to Wales for a weeklong development camp with their Welsh, Scottish and Italian counterparts in August.

The squads will train together at Cardiff University over the week with a final day consisting of three thirty minutes matches against each of the other teams. The squad will be coached by Development Coaches Jamie Kirk, Johne Murphy, and Sebastian Delport.

Two National Talent Squad players are included – Diarmuid O’Connell of Sligo and Tom Wood, son of former Ireland hooker and captain Keith. There’s another famous surname in the squad as Calum Elwood, son of Connacht and Ireland legend Eric, is included.

Fraser Cunningham of RBAI featured in the Ireland squad that won a silver medal at the recent Rugby Europe U18 Sevens championship in Switzerland while Piers Fortey of Gloucester Rugby is a member of the IQ Rugby squad currently on tour in Ireland.

The squad will travel to Wales on August 5th.

Ireland u18 Men’s Development Squad 2023

Bill Hayes (CC Roscrea/Munster Rugby)

Blake McClean (RBAI/Ulster Rugby)

Cal Traynor Russell (CBC Monkstown/Leinster Rugby)

Calum Elwood (Colaiste Iognaid/Galwegians RFC/Connacht Rugby)

Christian Foley (Abbeyfeale RFC/Munster Rugby)

Conall Cournane (Iveragh Eagles RFC/Munster Rugby)

Conor Magee (Banbridge Academy/Ulster Rugby)

Daire O’Callaghan (CBC Cork/Munster Rugby)

Daniel Green (St. Ambrose College/Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

Daniel Ring (St. Kieran’s College/Kilkenny RFC/Leinster Rugby)

Diarmuid O’Connell (Sligo Grammar/Sligo RFC/Connacht Rugby)*

Fionn O’Meara (St. Josephs CBS Nenagh/Nenagh Ormand RFC/Munster Rugby)

Fraser Cunningham (RBAI/Ulster Rugby)

Jack Pollard (Blackrock College/Buccaneers RFC/Connacht Rugby)

James O’Leary (PBC, Cork/Munster Rugby)

Jamie Conway (Castletroy College/Munster Rugby)

Joshua Ohagwa (Navan RFC/Leinster Rugby)

JP Breslin (Gonzaga College/Leinster Rugby)

Luke Murtagh (Clongowes Wood College/Leinster Rugby)

Oisin McNicholas (St Louis Community School/Ballina RFC/Connacht Rugby)

Piers Fortey (Gloucester Rugby/IQ Rugby)

Quinn Armstrong (Wallace High School/Ulster Rugby)

Rory Lyons (Sancta Maria College/Westport RFC/Connacht Rugby)

Ryan Halpin (Down High School/Ulster Rugby)

Thomas Dougan (The Royal School Armagh/Ulster Rugby)

Tom Sheehan (Marist College/Buccaneers RFC/Connacht Rugby)

Tom Wood (St. Munchins College/Munster Rugby)*

William Fitzpatrick (Wicklow RFC/Leinster Rugby)

Yaw Appiah (Wilson Hospital/Longford RFC)

*Denotes National Talent Squad

Management

Jamie Kirk – Coach

Johne Murphy – Coach

Sebastian Delport – Coach

James O’Leary – Athletic Development

Alan Doonan – Analyst

Nicholas Lalor – Physio

Padraig Sheeran – Doctor

Mo Dempsey – Logistics

Wayne Mitchell – Manager