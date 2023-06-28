IQ Rugby Squad Named For Provincial Tour

A 24 man IQ Rugby squad has been named for their forthcoming Provincial tour series against Ulster and Connacht.

The players, who are all Irish Qualified (IQ) have come through the IQ Rugby and IRFU Exiles. Six of the squad – Cameron Ward, Daniel Green, Joseph O’Rourke, Matthew Wright, Ollie Byrne and Rhodri Jones – featured in the 2022 tour.

Wright also featured for the Ireland U18 Clubs against Italy in 2022.

There’s a familiar name in the squad as Sebastian Easterby-Gray, nephew of Ireland internationals Simon and Guy, is named. Both Simon and Guy came through the IRFU Exiles. Guy won 28 caps for Ireland and is Head of Rugby Operations with Leinster Rugby. Simon made 65 appearances for Ireland and captained his country; he is the current Ireland Men’s Defence Coach.

The squad will face Ulster U19s at Newforge on July 26th before taking on Connacht at The Sportsground on July 29th.

The squad will be coached by former Ireland international Kevin Maggs and his colleague in the IQ Rugby colleagues Steve McGinnis and Ross Finlay.

In recent seasons a number of IQ Rugby players have represented Ireland including Chay Mullins who has lined out at U20, 7s and Emerging Ireland and is now with Connacht.

Are you Irish Qualified? Born in Ireland, Parent or Grandparent born in Ireland? Find Out More about IQ Rugby

IQ Rugby Squad – Ireland Tour 2023

Alexander Kerr (St. Anselm College Wirral)

Ben Haigh (Meysercough College)

Cameron Ward (Lord Wandsworth College)

Charlie Coghlan (Belvedere College)

Cian Jackson (Kirkham Grammar School)

Dan Fennell (Bablake King Henry School)

Daniel Green (St. Ambrose College)

Harry Bellamy (Sedbergh School)

Harvey Leonard (Ellesmere College)

Jack Clover (Blundells School)

Jack O’Kelly (The Henley College)

Jayden Lyons (Millfield School)

Joseph O’Rourke (Hartpury College)

Liam Harrison (Xaverian College Manchester)

Matthew Wright (Kirkham Grammar School)

Max McCarthy (Sir Richard Reynolds)

Noah Fenton (Blundells School)

Ollie Byrne (Beechen Cliff School)

Piers Fortey (St Peter’s Catholic High School)

Rhodri Jones (Coleg y Cymoedd)

Richard Ajuzie (Sir Joseph Williamson Mathematical School)

Sebastian Easterby-Gray (Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate)

Thomas Wickham (European School IV Brussels)

Tom Austin (Epsom College)

IQ Rugby Provincial Tour Fixtures

Ulster U19s v IQ Rugby, Newforge, July 26

Connacht U18s v IQ Rugby, The Sportsground, July 29

IQ Rugby Management

Kevin Maggs – Coach

Steve McGinnis – Coach

Ross Finlay – Coach/AD

Lindsey Wordley – Manager

Nathan Briganti – Physio