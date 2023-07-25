IQ Rugby Team Named For Match Against Ulster U-19

The IQ Rugby team to face Ulster U-19 on their summer tour has been named.

There’s a familiar name in the squad as Sebastian Easterby-Gray, nephew of Ireland internationals Simon and Guy, is named. Both Simon and Guy came through the IRFU Exiles. Guy won 28 caps for Ireland and is Head of Rugby Operations with Leinster Rugby. Simon made 65 appearances for Ireland and captained his country; he is the current Ireland Men’s Defence Coach.

Related News

The squad will face Ulster U19s at Newforge on July 26th with the game kicking off at 12 before taking on Connacht at The Sportsground on July 29th.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

The squad is coached by former Ireland international Kevin Maggs and his colleague in the IQ Rugby colleagues Steve McGinnis and Ross Finlay.

In recent seasons a number of IQ Rugby players have represented Ireland including Chay Mullins who has lined out at U20, 7s and Emerging Ireland and is now with Connacht.

IQ Rugby Team & Replacements (v Ulster U-19, Newforge, Wednesday, July 25, 12)

1. Matthew Wright (Kirkham Grammar School)

2. Sebastian Easterby-Gray (Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate)

3. Rhodri Jones (Coleg y Cymoedd)

4. Joseph O’Rourke (Hartpury College)

5. Charlie Coghlan (Belvedere College)

6. Conan Lennon (Castleknock College)

7. Jack O’Kelly (The Henley College)

8. Richie Ajuzie (Sir Joseph Williamson Mathematical School)

9. Ollie Byrne (Beechen Cliff School)

10. Daniel Green (St. Ambrose College)

11. Noah Fenton (Blundells School)

12. Jack Clover (Blundells School)

13. Jayden Lyons (Millfield School)

14. Cameron Ward (Lord Wandsworth College)

15. Ben Haigh (Myerscough College)

Replacements

16. Liam Harrison (Xaverian College Manchester)

17. Harry Bellamy (Sedbergh School)

18. Cian Jackson (Kirkham Grammar School)

19. Thomas Wickham (European School IV Brussels)

20. Piers Fortey (St Peter’s Catholic High School)

21. Max McCarthy (Sir Richard Reynolds)

22. Dan Fennell (Bablake King Henry School)

23. Tom Austin (Epsom College)