Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship Fixtures Revealed

The IRFU is pleased to confirm the fixtures for the 2023 Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship , which will take place this August and September as part of a new season plan designed to provide our leading players with consistent access to high-level game time.

The four-Round series gets underway on Saturday, 12th August, as defending champions Munster get their 2023 campaign underway against Ulster at City of Armagh RFC (Kick-off 3pm), before Connacht go head-to-head with Leinster at The Sportsground in Galway (Kick-off 5.15pm).

The first Round of fixtures will be broadcast live on the TG4 YouTube channel, before the Irish broadcaster carries live coverage of all remaining matches on its main channel free-to-air, including the return of the showpiece Finals Day on Saturday, 2nd September.

The venue for Finals Day will be confirmed by the IRFU in due course.

Round 2 of the Championship sees Leinster host Ulster at Energia Park on Saturday, 19th August (Kick-off 1pm), while Munster welcome Connacht to Musgrave Park in Cork (Kick-off 3.15pm).

A week later, on Saturday 26th August, Connacht face Ulster in Galway (Kick-off 2.30pm) and Leinster meet Munster in what will be a hotly-anticipated Round 3 clash at Energia Park (Kick-off 4.45pm).

The Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship will lead into the start of the Women’s Energia All-Ireland League season in late September and serve as an important window of preparation for national players ahead of Ireland’s WXV3 campaign in Dubai in October.

IRFU Women’s Development Manager, Amanda Greensmith, commented: “Following on from the announcement of the Women’s Energia All-Ireland League fixtures for the upcoming 2023/24 season, we’re delighted to now confirm the schedule for upcoming Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship.

“The quality, competitiveness and excitement has been building year-on-year and we’re looking forward to four weekends of Women’s Interprovincial rugby, marking the start of a busy and important season ahead both domestically and internationally.

“The support of Vodafone as title sponsor and of TG4 in broadcasting the Championship has been a real positive in recent years, as the competition, teams and players are given the platform to showcase themselves to a wider audience, growing the sport and building exciting momentum behind the Women’s game.”

Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship Fixtures:

Round 1:

Saturday, 12th August:

Ulster v Munster, City of Armagh RFC, 3pm

Connacht v Leinster, The Sportsground, 5.15pm

Round 2:

Saturday, 19th August:

Leinster v Ulster, Energia Park, 1pm

Munster v Connacht, Musgrave Park, 3.15pm

Round 3:

Saturday, 26th August:

Connacht v Ulster, The Sportsground, 2.30pm

Leinster v Munster, Energia Park, 4.45pm

Finals Day:

Saturday, 2nd September: