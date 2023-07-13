‘When We Go, We Go Together’ – Canterbury Unveils New Ireland Rugby World Cup Jerseys

Canterbury, the official kit partner to Irish Rugby, today unveils the new home and alternate jerseys that will be worn at the World Cup in France this autumn. The jerseys, as well as a full range of training and supporter clothing, are available at Canterbury.com , and via Intersports Elverys, in store and on Elverys.ie .

Boasting VaopDri+ adaptive and quick-drying technology, a bonded, elastic and flatlocked collar for strength, laser-cut holes for breathability, silicone logos and curved form for comfort and made from 100% recycled polyester, the jersey is the most technologically advanced ever produced by Canterbury.

The jersey is launched alongside Canterbury’s ‘We Go Together’ campaign, which calls on Irish fans around the world to unite in support of the Ireland team during the tournament. Going beyond just the 80 minutes, the campaign looks at rugby’s connections to Irish culture and the power of the sport in creating unity, promoting self-expression and inspiring generations of fans.

Up-and-coming Irish music artists and Ireland rugby supporters, Galway rapper Celaviedmai and Belfast singer-songwriter Winnie Ama will share how their two great passions in life, rugby and music, have collided in a content series to be released on Canterbury’s social channels.

Ireland Rugby Player and Canterbury Ambassador Mack Hansen said: “This is a huge year for the squad as we travel to France to represent the four provinces. The team have been training hard and we can’t wait to get back out onto the field in this new Canterbury jersey, with thousands of Irish fans behind us.”

Simon Rowe, VP Global Sports Marketing, Pentland Brands, said: “Canterbury prides itself on creating cutting-edge performance jerseys and this kit is a testament to the expertise the brand has built with over a century in the game and this new kit is the best we’ve ever seen. What makes rugby special is its ability to brings people together from all walks of life and this new campaign looks to capture the magic that happens as teams, nations and cultures collide.”

IRFU Chief Commercial Officer Padraig Power said: “As preparations build towards France 2023, this new jersey marks the start of Ireland’s journey. We’ve enjoyed a successful partnership with Canterbury over the past decade and this year will be our most important yet, as we prepare to celebrate the coming together of thousands of Irish fans around the world.”