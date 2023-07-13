President Higgins Wishes Ireland U20s Luck Ahead Of Cape Town Final

President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins , has written to the Ireland U20s Squad to wish them luck in Friday’s World Rugby U20 Championship Final against France in Cape Town.

In a letter to the team, President Higgins has praised the ‘talent, resilience and teamwork’ demonstrated by Richie Murphy‘s as they prepare for Friday’s showdown against France at Athlone Stadium (Kick-off 6pm Irish time – live on Virgin Media Two and on World Rugby Platforms).

After achieving memorable Grand Slam success back in March, Ireland – led superbly by captain Gus McCarthy – are aiming to make history in Cape Town, having defeated Australia, Fiji and South Africa en route to Friday night’s decider.

“Your journey to the final, not just in this tournament but also by winning the Six Nations Championship earlier this year, has been a wonderful achievement,” President Higgins wrote. “It is truly a remarkable demonstration of the talent, resilience, and teamwork in Irish rugby.

“This dedication, sportsmanship, and commitment to the sport have given great heart to all those who love Irish rugby, and your team’s excellent performances in South Africa this summer are proof that you have thoroughly deserved to go through to this year’s final.

“On behalf of the people of Ireland, may I send my very best wishes to all the players and staff, and all those who have helped along the way, as you prepare to meet France tomorrow.”