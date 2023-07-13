Champions Cup Fixtures Revealed As Leinster Kick Off With La Rochelle Rematch

The 2023/24 Champions Cup pool fixtures , match venues and TV coverage details have been confirmed, and there are a multitude of mouth-watering contests across the four rounds of games.

24 of the best clubs and provinces on the planet will go head-to-head across four pools of six, with the action getting underway on the weekend of December 8/9/10. The top four in each pool will qualify for April’s round of 16.

Connacht are back in EPCR’s elite competition following their seventh place finish in the BKT United Rugby Championship last season. They will host Bordeaux-Bègles on the tournament’s opening night – Friday, December 8.

Pete Wilkins leads a new Connacht coaching team that includes former captain John Muldoon. The westerners will visit English champions Saracens and Lyon, before entertaining Pat Lam’s Bristol Bears in their final pool game on Friday, January 19.

Beaten in the last 16 in 2022/23, Ulster will begin their next Champions Cup campaign with pre-Christmas clashes with Bath (home) and Racing 92 (away). They will have home advantage against Toulouse before visiting Harlequins on Saturday, January 20.

Reigning BKT URC champions Munster will take on Bayonne and Northampton Saints in their home pool fixtures, in rounds 1 and 4 respectively. Sandwiched in between are trips to Exeter Chiefs and Toulon, who won the EPCR Challenge Cup in Dublin in May.

With South African Jacques Nienaber joining the coaching ticket, Leinster bookend their Pool 4 run with visits to La Rochelle’s Stade Marcel Deflandre, for a repeat of last season’s final, and Leicester Tigers, whom they played in last April’s quarter-finals.

Leo Cullen’s men, the runners-up in the last two editions of the Champions Cup, will be at home to Sale Sharks and Stade Francais, either side of the turn of the year. The match venues, to be confirmed in due course, will be either the RDS or the Aviva Stadium.